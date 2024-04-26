Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters

    The raid, conducted at the residence of Govindappa, resulted in the discovery of multiple bundles of Rs 500 notes. Following the interrogation of the homeowner, the BJP candidate was implicated in the case.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: FIR against Karnataka BJP candidate K Sudhakar for trying to bribe voters AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    The Election Commission of India made a startling discovery just ahead of the kick-off for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura constituency. The authorities seized a staggering amount of Rs 4.8 crore in cash from a residence located in Yelanhanka. This raid also resulted in the booking of BJP candidate K Sudhakar for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

    The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka confirmed the incident and said, "The FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash worth 4.8 Crores. An FIR also has been lodged by the SST team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP Candidate on 25.04.2024 at Madanayakanahally Police Station."

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked!

    The FIR, numbered 0355/2024, was filed under sections 123 of RP Act and 171(B,C,E,F) of the IPC, citing bribery and undue influence on electors.

    The raid, conducted at the residence of Govindappa, resulted in the discovery of multiple bundles of Rs 500 notes. Following the interrogation of the homeowner, the BJP candidate was implicated in the case.

    'Inheritance tax threatens India's decade of progress': Nirmala Sitharaman as she casts her vote

    Subsequently, Income Tax officials joined the scene, initiating further investigations.

    This seizure is part of a broader effort by the Election Commission, which has confiscated items totaling Rs 50 crore, including cash, liquor, narcotics drugs, and other gift articles.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked! vkp

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked!

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Don't flee for long weekend' says Bengaluru rural candidate Dr CN Manjunath

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 Karnataka voting 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka records 9.21% of voter turnout after 2 hours of polling

    Inheritance tax threatens India's decade of progress': Nirmala Sitharaman as she casts her vote AJR

    'Inheritance tax threatens India's decade of progress': Nirmala Sitharaman as she casts her vote

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1 polling Karnataka votes 14 seats live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Brides, grooms turn voters in Karnataka’s Kodagu-Chikkamagaluru, Maharashtra’s Amravati

    Recent Stories

    Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan's wedding: Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma and others attend the ceremony RKK

    Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan's wedding: Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma and others attend the ceremony

    Planning for SIPs investments? 7 mistakes to avoid RBA EAI

    Planning for SIPs investments? 7 mistakes to avoid

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked! vkp

    Bengaluru voters take note: THESE hotels offer free food, beer for those who are inked!

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP shares Manmohan Singh video to prove its claim of 'Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims' (WATCH)

    BJP shares Manmohan's 2009 video to prove claim of 'Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims' (WATCH)

    Will shut down India operations if forced to break encryption: WhatsApp tells Delhi HC gcw

    Will shut down India operations if forced to break encryption: WhatsApp tells Delhi HC

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon