The ED has busted a major syndicate that allegedly used FCRA-registered trusts and foreign funds to facilitate the illegal infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, providing them with forged documents and financial aid to settle in India.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a major network that allegedly used public charitable trusts registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and allegedly received funds from UK-based entities to facilitate the illegal infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India through the international border.

Thereafter, the federal agency found that funds were transferred to "the suspected individuals in small tranches of Rs 6,000; Rs 8,000; and Rs 10,000, etc., to help the infiltrators to settle in India." "The ultimate utilisation of the laundered funds was directed toward the economic rehabilitation of illegal immigrants to anchor them permanently within India," officials close to the case told ANI.

Syndicate's Modus Operandi

The federal agency also found that the syndicate was actively involved in infiltrating Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India through the international border, managing their permanent illegal rehabilitation, and changing their identities by orchestrating forged Indian documents like Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and passports.

It was further revealed that the group was involved in the border district of West Bengal, which was helping to infiltrate illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi into India. "Another group was responsible for preparing all the documents for these illegal infiltrators, and then they were sent to other parts of India in search of livelihood or for other purposes."

To generate permanent income for these infiltrators, the official said, "This trust provided money or alternative arrangements, such as an e-rickshaw, jobs, or cash benefits."

Nationwide Raids Conducted

ED uncovered these details as its Lucknow zonal office conducted search operations on Thursday at 13 places across five states, including Delhi, covering premises located in Kolkata, North 24 Pargana, South 24 Pargana, Murshidabad in West Bengal, Ballabhgarh (Faridabad), Deoband (Saharanpur) and other places under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

During the search, the ED teams investigated digital devices and incriminating documents and also recorded the statements of the key persons. The thirteen places search covered states across West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra. The raids are underway from early in the morning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, covering the premises of suspects.

Specific Locations and Institutions Searched

Delhi's Batla House, Madanpur Khadar; Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur; Maharashtra's Raigarh; West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Murshidabad are among the places being searched by the ED's Lucknow zonal office team in close coordination with state police. Sun Shine Health and Social Welfare Society in Madanpur Khadar, Kabirbag Millat Academy in North 24 Parganas, and Harora Al-Jamiatul Islamia Darul Uloom are among the institutions alongwith some individual suspects, that are being searched by the ED team in connection with ECIR No. ECIR/LKZO/14/2024.

Investigation Origins and Findings

Officials said the case originates from an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) regarding an organised syndicate allegedly involved in facilitating illegal infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India, arranging forged Indian identity documents and aiding their rehabilitation in various parts of the country.

"Predicate investigation has revealed a deep-rooted financial network involving certain charitable trusts and entities allegedly receiving substantial foreign contributions and diverting the same through multiple bank accounts, mule accounts and layered transactions to facilitate illegal activities," said the officials privy to the development. ED investigation has also indicated the use of cash withdrawals and small-value transfers to suspected beneficiaries. (ANI)