The Indian Navy is set to host the multinational 'Operation Southern Readiness 26-2' in Kochi from July 20-23. Conducted with the Combined Maritime Forces, the event will focus on professional maritime security training for partner nations.

The Indian Navy will host Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi from July 20 to 23. The four-day multinational training engagement will be conducted in partnership with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) under the aegis of the Indian Navy-led Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154), the CMF's dedicated Training Task Force. The event will bring together personnel from CMF partner nations for professional maritime security training, practical experience, and the exchange of best practices.

Through its association with the Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational maritime partnership comprising more than 40 nations, the Indian Navy continues to contribute to regional capacity building and collective maritime security.

Comprehensive Training Program

The training programme will combine classroom instruction, simulator-based training, and practical exposure. Sessions will cover maritime law, maritime domain awareness and information sharing, counter-narcotics, force protection, asymmetric threats, and maritime uncrewed systems. Participants will also receive training in damage control and firefighting, maritime communications, survival at sea, boarding procedures, and hands-on training aboard an Indian naval ship.

Strengthening Maritime Training Leadership

Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 will showcase the Indian Navy's modern training infrastructure, state-of-the-art simulators, advanced instructional methodologies, and professional expertise. The integration of theoretical instruction with practical application is aimed at enhancing interoperability, professional understanding, and cooperation among participating nations. The conduct of the engagement at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi reinforces the Indian Navy's growing contribution to multinational maritime training. It also highlights the Southern Naval Command's role as a leading training hub and strengthens the Indian Navy's standing as a preferred destination for professional maritime training. (ANI)