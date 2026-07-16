A cardiologist was found unconscious inside his SUV near Ambajogai Road on Wednesday and was declared dead after being taken to hospital. Police suspect suicide based on preliminary findings, but the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Forensic experts are examining the evidence while investigators continue to probe the circumstances.

A well-known cardiologist from Maharashtra's Latur, Dr Mehul Ishwar Rathod, was found unconscious inside his multi-purpose vehicle on Wednesday evening. The 45-year-old doctor was immediately taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have launched an investigation, while the exact cause of his death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis.

Family began searching after he stopped answering calls

Dr Rathod was associated with the well-known M.J. Hospital in Latur. According to police, he left home and the hospital at around 11 am in his Toyota Innova. During the afternoon, his family members and colleagues became concerned after he stopped responding to repeated phone calls, according to a report by the Times of India.

His wife, Dr Priyanka Rathod, who is also a doctor, later located him inside the parked vehicle in the Ambajogai Road area. He was found unconscious and rushed to a nearby private hospital, but doctors could not save him.

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Ex-minister expresses grief

Former Maharashtra minister Amit V. Deshmukh expressed grief over the death of Rathod, calling the news "shocking and heartbreaking". In a post on X, Deshmukh said the young and renowned doctor's untimely demise was a huge loss to Latur, a city known for its healthcare services. He extended his condolences to the Rathod family, said his family stood with them in their time of grief, and prayed for Dr Rathod's soul to attain eternal peace.

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Police recover syringe and injection vials

During the spot inspection, police recovered a syringe and a bottle of an injectable drug near Dr Rathod's body. Investigators also found empty injection vials inside the vehicle, raising suspicion that a poisonous substance may have been administered through an injection.

However, officials have stressed that no conclusion has been reached. The exact cause of death will only be known after forensic experts complete their examination and the post-mortem report is received.

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Police say investigation is at an early stage

Latur Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe said a detailed spot inspection was carried out with the help of forensic teams. He said preliminary findings suggest it appears to be a suspected case of suicide, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police have not yet identified any motive behind the incident. Officers said family members will be questioned after the last rites are completed as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Authorities are examining all available evidence, including forensic findings and witness statements, to establish the sequence of events leading to Dr Rathod's death. Officials have urged people to avoid speculation until the investigation is completed and the medical reports are available.

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(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)