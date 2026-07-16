Two CCTV videos allegedly showing separate daylight snatching incidents in Delhi's Rajouri Garden have gone viral on social media. The clips have sparked concern over women's safety and rising street crime in the capital.

Two videos circulating widely on social media allegedly show separate snatching incidents in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. According to the viral claims, scooter-borne suspects targeted women in two different locations, J Block and G Block, in broad daylight.

The CCTV footage has drawn widespread attention online, with many users expressing concern over the alleged incidents and the safety of women in the area.

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What do the videos show?

In one of the alleged incidents, the suspects are seen entering a residential house before reportedly snatching a woman's purse. The accused then flee the spot within seconds on a scooter.

The second viral clip allegedly shows another woman being targeted by scooter-borne suspects in broad daylight. The videos capture the suspects escaping immediately after the alleged crimes.

The clips have been widely shared on social media, with users discussing the rising number of snatching cases in the city.

Police begin an investigation

According to police, cases have been registered in connection with both incidents. Investigators are examining the CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to identify and trace the accused.

Officials are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited.

The viral videos have once again highlighted concerns over street crimes in Delhi, with many social media users calling for stronger security measures and quicker action against repeat offenders.