Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram organised a free health check-up camp for over 100 employees of Assam House and Assam Bhawan in New Delhi. The camp offered various tests and specialist consultations to promote preventive healthcare.

Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram, in association with the Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, organised a free health check-up camp for officers, employees, and outsourced staff of Assam House and Assam Bhawan at Assam House in Chanakyapuri on Tuesday. The initiative aimed to promote preventive healthcare and encourage regular medical screening among employees.

More than 100 officers, employees, and outsourced staff participated in the camp, where they underwent a range of health examinations, including blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, bone mineral density (BMD), and electrocardiogram (ECG) tests. Participants also received specialist consultations from cardiologists and general physicians, enabling them to better understand their health status and seek professional medical advice.

A Commitment to Employee Welfare

Resident Commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan thanked the authorities of Medanta - The Medicity for organising the free health check-up camp for the employees of Assam Bhawan and Assam House. She said such initiatives play an important role in promoting preventive healthcare and ensuring the well-being of employees, enabling them to remain healthy and productive.

The organisers said the camp reflected a shared commitment to employee welfare by facilitating the early detection of health issues and encouraging timely medical intervention.

The initiative was well received by participants, who appreciated the opportunity to avail themselves of quality healthcare services at their workplace. (ANI)