An IIM graduate fulfilled a promise made years ago by gifting his father a dream SUV just six months after graduation. The emotional surprise, shared on social media, has gone viral, with viewers praising the heartfelt gesture and a father's sacrifices.

A heartwarming video of an IIM Kozhikode graduate surprising his father with a brand-new SUV has gone viral on social media, touching millions of viewers. The emotional moment, shared by MBA graduate Dip Nilim, captures a promise he made years ago after overhearing his father sacrifice his dream vehicle to prioritise his son's education. Just six months after graduating from IIM Kozhikode, Nilim fulfilled that promise by gifting his father the SUV he had always wanted, leaving him overwhelmed with emotion.

Emotional Caption Resonates With Thousands

Sharing the video on social media, Nilim reflected on what earning an MBA truly meant to him.

The caption read: "People often ask me if an MBA from IIM Kozhikode was worth it. For me, the answer was never just about placements, salary or the degree. It was about earning the ability to give back to the people who quietly gave me everything. Growing up, I heard 'baad mein' more times than I can count. That day, I finally got to say, 'Ab aapka number hai.' This moment will always mean more to me than any offer letter, promotion or pay cheque. Here's to every parent who chose our dreams over their own. Thank you @iimkozhikode for everything."

The heartfelt message struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the graduate for honouring his parents' sacrifices.

A Promise Made Years Ago

According to the video, Nilim recalled an incident from his school days that stayed with him for years.

He overheard his father telling his mother that he would buy a less expensive car instead of the SUV he had always wanted. The reason was simple. He wanted to invest more in his son's education and secure a better future for him. His father also said that he would fulfil his dream of owning an SUV after retirement.

Hearing that conversation deeply moved Nilim. From that moment, he promised himself that he would one day gift his father the SUV he had sacrificed, even if it was just a day before his retirement.

Dream Fulfilled Just Six Months After Graduation

Nilim revealed that he fulfilled his father's dream just six months after completing his MBA at IIM Kozhikode. To keep the surprise intact, he took his father to a car showroom under the pretext of a test drive. He then surprised him by revealing that the SUV had been purchased for him.

The unexpected revelation left his father visibly emotional. Overcome with joy, he broke down in tears as he realised that the dream he had once postponed for his son's future had finally come true.

How Did Social Media React?

The emotional video has received widespread appreciation online, with many users praising the son's thoughtful gesture and his parents' sacrifices.

One user commented: "Proud father son moment ."

Second user commented: "Very much Proud to be your friend."