Race to Raisina Hill: History of India's presidents in numbers
A total of 4033 Members of the Legislative Assembly and 776 Members of Parliament are voting in the Presidential Election faceoff between National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition-backed Yashwant Sinha to be the 15th President of India.
Let us take a look at some of the recent presidential battles:
11th Presidential Polls
Conducted: 1997
Total Votes: 10,06,921
Winner: KR Narayanan (9,56,290 votes)
Runner-up: TN Seshan (50,631 votes)
12th Presidential Polls
Conducted: 2002
Total Votes: 10,30,250
Winner: APJ Abdul Kalam (9,22,884 votes)
Runner-up: Lakshmi Sehgal (1,07,366 votes)
13th Presidential Polls
Conducted: 2007
Total Votes: 9,69,422
Winner: Pratibha Patil (6,38,116 votes)
Runner-up: Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (3,31,306 votes)
14th Presidential Polls
Conducted: 2012
Total Votes: 10,29,750
Winner: Pranab Mukherjee (7,13,763 votes)
Runner-up: PA Sangma (3,15,987 votes)
15th Presidential Polls
Conducted: 2017
Total Votes: 10,69,358
Winner: Ram Nath Kovind (7,02,044 votes)
Runner-up: Meira Kumar (3,67,314 votes)
Who will elect India's next president?
233 Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament
4120 Members of Legislative Assemblies
What is the total value of votes this time?
MLA votes: 5,43,231
MP votes: 5,43,200
Total votes: 10,86,431
List of India's Presidents
Rajendra Prasad
1950-1962
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
1962-1967
Zakir Husain
1967-1969 (died in office)
VV Giri
1969-1974
Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed
1974-1977
Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
1977-1982
Zail Singh
1982-1987
Ramaswamy Venkataraman
1987-1992
Shankar Dayal Sharma
1992-1997
KR Narayan
1997-2002
APJ Abdul Kalam
2002-2007
Pratibha Patil
2007-2012
Pranab Mukherjee
2012-2017
Ram Nath Kovind
2017-2022
