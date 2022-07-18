Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Race to Raisina Hill: History of India's presidents in numbers

    A total of 4033 Members of the Legislative Assembly and 776 Members of Parliament are voting in the Presidential Election faceoff between National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition-backed Yashwant Sinha to be the 15th President of India.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Also Read: Why ballot boxes and not EVM are used in presidential election

    Let us take a look at some of the recent presidential battles:

    11th Presidential Polls
    Conducted: 1997
    Total Votes: 10,06,921
    Winner: KR Narayanan (9,56,290 votes)
    Runner-up: TN Seshan (50,631 votes)

    12th Presidential Polls
    Conducted: 2002
    Total Votes: 10,30,250
    Winner: APJ Abdul Kalam (9,22,884 votes)
    Runner-up: Lakshmi Sehgal (1,07,366 votes)

    Also Read: Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know

    13th Presidential Polls
    Conducted: 2007
    Total Votes: 9,69,422
    Winner: Pratibha Patil (6,38,116 votes)
    Runner-up: Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (3,31,306 votes)

    14th Presidential Polls
    Conducted: 2012
    Total Votes: 10,29,750
    Winner: Pranab Mukherjee (7,13,763 votes)
    Runner-up: PA Sangma (3,15,987 votes)

    15th Presidential Polls
    Conducted: 2017
    Total Votes: 10,69,358
    Winner: Ram Nath Kovind (7,02,044 votes)
    Runner-up: Meira Kumar (3,67,314 votes)

    Also Read: Presidential election 2022: Uttar Pradesh MLAs' vote value highest, Sikkim's lowest

    Who will elect India's next president?

    233 Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament
    4120 Members of Legislative Assemblies

    What is the total value of votes this time?

    MLA votes: 5,43,231
    MP votes: 5,43,200
    Total votes: 10,86,431

    Also Read: 10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for India's next President

    List of India's Presidents

    Rajendra Prasad    
    1950-1962

    Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
    1962-1967

    Zakir Husain
    1967-1969 (died in office)

    VV Giri
    1969-1974

    Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed
    1974-1977

    Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
    1977-1982

    Zail Singh
    1982-1987

    Ramaswamy Venkataraman
    1987-1992

    Shankar Dayal Sharma
    1992-1997

    KR Narayan
    1997-2002

    APJ Abdul Kalam    
    2002-2007

    Pratibha Patil
    2007-2012

    Pranab Mukherjee
    2012-2017

    Ram Nath Kovind
    2017-2022

    Also Read: Who is Draupadi Murmu, the tribal leader in race to be President?

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
