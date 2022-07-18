Race to Raisina Hill: History of India's presidents in numbers

A total of 4033 Members of the Legislative Assembly and 776 Members of Parliament are voting in the Presidential Election faceoff between National Democratic Alliance candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition-backed Yashwant Sinha to be the 15th President of India.

Let us take a look at some of the recent presidential battles:

11th Presidential Polls

Conducted: 1997

Total Votes: 10,06,921

Winner: KR Narayanan (9,56,290 votes)

Runner-up: TN Seshan (50,631 votes)

12th Presidential Polls

Conducted: 2002

Total Votes: 10,30,250

Winner: APJ Abdul Kalam (9,22,884 votes)

Runner-up: Lakshmi Sehgal (1,07,366 votes)

13th Presidential Polls

Conducted: 2007

Total Votes: 9,69,422

Winner: Pratibha Patil (6,38,116 votes)

Runner-up: Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (3,31,306 votes)

14th Presidential Polls

Conducted: 2012

Total Votes: 10,29,750

Winner: Pranab Mukherjee (7,13,763 votes)

Runner-up: PA Sangma (3,15,987 votes)

15th Presidential Polls

Conducted: 2017

Total Votes: 10,69,358

Winner: Ram Nath Kovind (7,02,044 votes)

Runner-up: Meira Kumar (3,67,314 votes)

Who will elect India's next president?

233 Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament

4120 Members of Legislative Assemblies

What is the total value of votes this time?

MLA votes: 5,43,231

MP votes: 5,43,200

Total votes: 10,86,431

List of India's Presidents

Rajendra Prasad

1950-1962

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

1962-1967

Zakir Husain

1967-1969 (died in office)

VV Giri

1969-1974

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

1974-1977

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy

1977-1982

Zail Singh

1982-1987

Ramaswamy Venkataraman

1987-1992

Shankar Dayal Sharma

1992-1997

KR Narayan

1997-2002

APJ Abdul Kalam

2002-2007

Pratibha Patil

2007-2012

Pranab Mukherjee

2012-2017

Ram Nath Kovind

2017-2022

