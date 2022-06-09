Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Special pen to mark vote in President election; here's all you need to know

    The Election Commission will provide "particular" pens to electors to mark their votes on ballot papers in the presidential election on July 18.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 8:11 PM IST

    The Election Commission will provide "particular" pens to electors to mark their votes on ballot papers in the presidential election on July 18. Polling will take in Parliament House in New Delhi and in state legislative assemblies. Elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and elected MLAs are entitled to vote. 

    Nominated MPs, MLAs and members of legislative councils cannot vote to elect the President. 

    "For marking the vote, the Commission will supply particular pens. The pen will be given to the electors in the polling station by the designated official when the ballot paper is handed over," the Commission said in a statement. 

    Electors have to mark the ballot only with the pen provided by the poll panel "and not with any other pen". "Voting by using any other pen shall lead to invalidation of the vote at the time of counting," the EC cautioned. 

    Also read: 10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for India's next President

    On the issue of the environment, the EC said it has always been its endeavour to make elections eco-friendly. The election to the office of President of India, being an indirect election, does not involve campaigning in the conventional way of displaying banners or posters. 

    "Still, the Commission, in view of the importance of this election, has directed the returning officer and assistant returning officers concerned to ensure the use of eco-friendly and biodegradable material and eliminate the use of prohibited plastic materials as per extant instructions of the government of India," it said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2022, 8:14 PM IST
    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting for 57 seats across 15 states tomorrow; who will pass litmus test?

    10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for India's next President

    Rajya Sabha Election: Setback for Maharashtra Govt as Malik, Deshmukh denied bail for voting

    KDMC installs ten flood sensors in Kalyan and Dombivli ahead of monsoon

    NBA 2022: How Jayson Tatum just missed out on a 'dream come true'?

    Bishnoi gang 'member' quizzed in Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Salman Khan threat letter cases

    Johnny Depp birthday: Actor get over 10 million followers within 24 hours of joining TikTok

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Voting for 57 seats across 15 states tomorrow; who will pass litmus test?

    IND vs SA 2022, Delhi ODI: South Africa opts to field; Pant honoured to lead India

