Mohanlal issues apology, regrets distress caused to fans by 'Empuraan' controversy: 'We take responsibility..'

Mohanlal apologizes for distress caused by 'Empuraan's political themes, acknowledging fan concerns. The film will undergo revisions, and controversial scenes will be edited to address backlash.

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 30, 2025, 2:37 PM IST

Superstar Mohanlal issued a statement on Sunday, days after the release of 'L2: Empuraan', addressing concerns surrounding the film's political and social themes.

The actor acknowledged that certain aspects of the film had caused distress to some of his fans and assured that the team had decided to remove such references.

"I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones," the actor wrote in a Facebook post.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group. Therefore, both I and the Empuran team express our sincere regret for the distress caused to my dear ones, and we all take responsibility for it, with the realization that such issues must be removed from the film," he wrote in Malayalam.

The actor reiterated his gratitude towards his audience, saying, "For the past four decades, it is you, the audience, who have been a part of my cinematic journey. Your love and trust are my strength. I believe there is no Mohanlal beyond that."

The statement comes in response to growing controversy over the movie that was released on March 27.

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has directed the movie, has shared Mohanlal's Facebook post.

Earlier today senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly V D Satheesan took to social media to urge the public to boycott the film and cancel tickets, calling it a part of a wider call from the Sangh Parivar.

He wrote, "The BJP state president, who said yesterday that he would watch the film, today says he won't. Some people won't even speak in the daylight, no matter how much time passes. In that case, I will watch Empuran."

In his statement, Satheesan accused the Sangh Parivar of distorting history and misusing creative freedom to push their agenda.

"The Sangh Parivar has little knowledge of history. Moreover, they twist history to suit their narrative. They believe that creative freedom is only for the creations that align with their views," Satheesan wrote.

Meanwhile, the production team of 'Empuraan' has announced that the film will undergo revisions in response to the controversy.

According to reports, 17 scenes, including those featuring riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out.

Despite the backlash, 'Empuraan' has achieved remarkable success at the box office. The film, which hit theatres on March 27, became the first Malayalam movie to gross Rs 80 crore worldwide on its opening weekend.

BJP leader and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan weighed in on the matter during a media interaction, and said, "The party has already clarified its stand, and the State President has very clearly mentioned the BJP's position. As a film lover and someone who enjoys cinema, each individual can have their own opinion."
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) state general secretary K Ganesh also joined the debate, calling for an investigation into the alleged "foreign connections" of Empuraan director and actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Ganesh questioned the director's contacts during his stay in Jordan while filming 'Aadujeevitham', suggesting that the director's past projects, including 'Kuruthi' and 'Jana Gana Mana', contained "anti-national" content. 

