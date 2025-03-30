user
Dear Comrade to Goodbye: Top 5 films that define Rashmika Mandanna as successful actress

Let's look at the career best films of Sikandar actress Rashmika Mandanna so far that reflects on her dedication and passion towards her work.

The OG National Crush Rashmika mandanna is trending all over for her consecutive hits at the box office. Her recent films Pushpa: The Rule, Chhaava and Sikandar are some of the highly anticipated films. Her screen presence grabs the attention of the viewers and her charm makes the viewers return to the theatres again and again. She has many hit films in her filmography that reflects on how big star she is and how passionate she is about her work. 

1. Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Rashmika Mandanna’s plays Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise and she has got recognition and pan-India stardom. Her exceptional performance and her dance moves in iconic song sequences along with Allu Arjun became a cultural phenomenon. The film’s massive success expanded her fan base across regions. 

ALSO READ: Sikandar REVIEW: Salman Khan, Rashmika's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions


2. Geetha Govindam (2018)

This romantic drama showcased Rashmika Mandanna’s convincing chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda in the initial stages of her career. Her effortless portrayal of a confident yet adorable character reflecting on many women out there, won hearts, making her a household name. The film’s soulful music and engaging storyline contributed to its success.

3. Dear Comrade (2019)

In Dear Comrade, Along with Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna delivered a powerful performance as a state-level cricketer surviving life’s challenges. Her intense acting and gripping screen presence elevated the film’s emotional depth and her role has got strength to many girls out there. This ended up earning praise from audiences and critics alike.

4. Sita Ramam (2022)

Sita Ramam is often seen as Mrunal Thakur's story but Rashmika Mandanna nailed it too. Her role was the main point in the whole story to be seen. Starring alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna got great recognition  and this film became one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of the year.

ALSO READ: Galaxy Apartment to Luxurious Cars: Inside Salman Khan's 6 most expensive assets

 

5. Goodbye (2022)

Rashmika Mandanna portrayed the role of a daughter to Amitabh Bachchan and when her mother dies. Many things uncover leaving life lessons to the whole family. Her role as an ambitious daughter resonated with many audience and the life lessons helped many. This film got a great appreciation for a soulful story. 

