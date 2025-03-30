'Our team needs sleep': Sam Altman urges users to 'chill out' as Ghibli style images trends on social media

Read Full Article

OpenAI's new image-generating update for ChatGPT has led to a frenzy of Ghibli-style images being posted all over the internet. Sam Altman, the CEO of the AI business, has now advised users to "chill out" since his staff is feeling overworked due to the demand for ChatGPT's latest version. In a post on X, Altman wrote, "Can you guys please stop creating images? This is crazy, and our team needs to sleep."

In reply to another post Altman delved into the toll new ChatGPT update has taken on his company. He wrote, “We just haven’t been able to catch up since launch so people are still working to keep the service up. biblical demand, i have never seen anything like it”.

What is Studio Ghibli Art?

In 1985, Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao, and Suzuki Toshio established the Japanese animation film studio Studio Ghibli. Rich storyline and hand-drawn animation are hallmarks of the company's excellent filmmaking. Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke are a few of the company's best-known animated productions. Dreamlike sceneries, delicate colour schemes, and profoundly human narratives are hallmarks of the studio's films. Ghibli artists' meticulous, hand-drawn method has long been regarded as the best in traditional animation.

Although ChatGPT has always been able to produce images in response to text prompts, the new native image production feature that OpenAI released for the GPT-4o model enables the chatbot to produce images that are more accurate and nuanced.

Previously relying on external models such as DALL-E 3, ChatGPT now generates images using the same LLM that handles all other queries. This enables the chatbot to better comprehend the user's inquiry and produce the appropriate pictures by drawing on its text knowledge base.

ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and team users were the first to receive OpenAI's native picture generating upgrade, although users may also "Ghiblize" their own photos. Even though the Studio Ghibli-style picture trend gained popularity, the chatbot can also produce a wide range of other images, such as infographics, comics, posters, and presentations.

