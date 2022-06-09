10 things elected representatives should keep in mind while voting for India's next President

According to the poll panel, the counting will take place on July 21. The present President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure expires on July 24, and an election for the next president must be place before that date. Here is a list of things for elected representatives to keep in mind while voting for the next President:

The Election Commission announced on Thursday that the election for India's next President will take place on July 18. According to the poll panel, the counting will take place on July 21. The present President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure expires on July 24, and an election for the next president must be place before that date.

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule for electing India's 16th President, saying that the notification for voting will be issued on June 15, the deadline for filing nominations will be June 29, the date for candidate scrutiny will be June 30, and the deadline for withdrawing nominations will be July 2.

Here is a list of things for elected representatives to keep in mind while voting for the next President: