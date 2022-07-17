Presidential election 2022: Uttar Pradesh MLAs' vote value highest, Sikkim's lowest

In Uttar Pradesh, each MLA's vote value is 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Sikkim, the value of a vote per MLA is seven.

Uttar Pradesh, with the highest vote value of 208 for each of the 403 MLAs, will be a key state to watch in Monday's presidential election, in which Droupadi Murmu of the NDA will face Yashwant Sinha of the opposition.

The returning officer for the presidential election in Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Dubey, said that five state MLAs would vote outside the state poll due to personal reasons.

While talking to PTI about the poll instructions, he said, "All MLAs have been notified and told what precautions they must take. MLAs will be required to vote for their preferred candidate using a special ECI pen."

Dubey explained that voting will take place on the ballot paper at Tilak Hall in the UP Vidhan Bhavan from 10 am to 5 pm and that three polling booths have been set up.

He said that two ballot boxes brought from Delhi would be returned to the national capital after voting is completed on July 18.

The counting of votes will be held in Delhi on July 21, as per Dubey. Four of the state's five MLAs who will vote outside the state will vote in Delhi, while one will vote in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mukesh Choudhary (BJP MLA from Nakur in Saharanpur district), Ziaur Rahman (Samajwadi Party MLA from Kundarki in Moradabad district), Pradeep Kumar Singh (Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA from Sadabad in Hathras district), Brijbhushan Rajput (BJP MLA from Charkhari in Mahoba district), and Neel Ratan Patel (BJP MLA from Sevapuri in Varanasi).

According to the ECI, the value of an MP's vote this time is 700.

Members of state legislative assemblies and elected MPs make up the electoral college, which chooses the president using a system of proportional representation.



Legislative council members, MPs, and MLAs who have been nominated are not allowed to vote in this election.

When voting for the next President of India, elected members of Parliament and state legislative assemblies will be given ballot papers of various colours.

While MPs will receive green ballot papers, MLAs will receive pink ballot papers.

Major political parties have already declared their support for the candidates.

In the opposition camp, Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party has broken ranks by declaring support for NDA presidential candidate Murmu.

