IPL 2025: SRH skipper Pat Cummins opens up on his fondness for Indian cuisine, reveals his favourite dishes

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins spoke about his love and fondness for Indian cuisine amid the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cummins is currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025, where the side won their opening match against Rajasthan Royals, while registering their first loss of the season against Lucknow Super Giants.

Pat Cummins has travelled to India a dozen times for national duties with the Australia cricket team and the IPL duties. Before landing in India for the IPL 2025, the last time Australia ODI and Test skipper travelled to the country was last year for the IPL 2024, where he led Sunrisers to the final, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. Cummins won his first World Cup as a Australia captain on Indian soil, defeating hosts India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Pat Cummins has a strong fan following in India, given his stellar performances in international cricket, successful stints with Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, along with his humility and admiration for Indian culture.

Pat Cummins on his likeness for Indian cuisine

Speaking to Times of India amid the IPL 2025, SRH skipper Pat Cummins spoke about his love for Indian cuisine. He stated that there is so much to enjoy Indian cuisine, given the flavours and species while revealing butter chicken, naan, dal, and paneer as his favourites dishes. He also stated that he would try Pav Bhaji whenever he is in Mumbai and take out his Sunrisers teammate for a biryani in Hyderabad.

“The flavours, the spices, the variety - there's so much to enjoy about Indian cuisine. I'm a big fan of butter chicken, naan and also love the variety of vegetarian options, like dal and paneer dishes which are always packed with flavour." Cummins said.

“Whenever I'm in Mumbai, it's a must that I get a Pav Bhajji and when playing for the Sunrisers I always take any guests out for a biryani," he added.

Pat Cummins expresses admiration for Indian culture

Further speaking about India, Pat Cummins' deep admiration for the country's rich culture, while mentioning Mumbai and Delhi as infectious. He also spoke about his experience of tagging his family to India for the first time this year.

“India has such a rich culture from the vibrant markets to historic temples, and of course the amazing food. The energy in places like Mumbai and Delhi is infectious.” SRH skipper said.

“It’s a place full of contrasts, where history and modernity come together in the most fascinating ways.

“Earlier this year my whole extended family joined me for their first visit to India which was so special to experience together," he added.

Pat Cummins aiming for first IPL title as a captain

Pat Cummins was appointed as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain after he was bought by the franchise for a whopping 20.5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, making them the second-most expensive player. Under the leadership of Cummins, Hyderabad reached the IPL final for the first time since 2016, but failed to get hold of the coveted trophy after losing to eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pat Cummins was retained as SRH skipper captain for 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025. The 31-year-old Australian pacer is now aiming to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to their second IPL title and his first as captain. Cummins was part of the KKR squad that won the second IPL title in 2014.

In his IPL career, Pat Cummins has picked 65 wickets, at an average of 30.95 and an economy rate of 8.87 in 60 matches.

