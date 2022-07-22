Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President-elect Droupadi Murmu: Mystery over one Kerala vote

    Droupadi Murmu, who won the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the National Democratic Alliance candidate received an unexpected vote from Kerala and that is creating ripples in the state.

    President elect Droupadi Murmu: Mystery over one Kerala vote
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    Droupadi Murmu, who won the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the National Democratic Alliance candidate, received an unexpected vote from Kerala, creating ripples in the state.

    Murmu was found to have received one vote from Kerala when the results of the election were announced in New Delhi on Thursday. It was expected that all the votes from Kerala would be polled to opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, considering there is no BJP legislator in the 140-member state assembly.

    Also Read: Droupadi Murmu: 7 lesser-known facts about India’s first tribal and second woman

    Sinha had been assured support by the CPI (M)-led ruling Left Democratic Front and the Congress-headed United Democratic Front. Murmu defeated the Opposition candidate and became the country's first tribal President in what turned out as a one-sided contest. Murmu received 6,76,803 votes, while Sinha could manage 3,80,177 votes
     
    A day after the election result, experts wonder whether the single vote that went in favour of Murmu was by mistake or deliberately done.

    The state BJP unit is viewing the development positively. In fact, Kerala BJP President K Surendran said that the single vote held more value than the rest of the 139 votes polled.

    He further termed the single vote as a 'positive vote' against the negative stand being taken up by the Left and Congress fronts in the state.

    Not only is Murmu the first President to be born after Independence, she will also be the youngest supreme commander of the Indian armed forces. She is also the second woman to become the President after Pratibha Patil.

    Also Read: Droupadi Murmu becomes India's first tribal President-elect; Know her salary, perks, benefits and more

    Also Read: Droupadi Murmu wins race to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rairangpur celebrates 'daughter of the soil'

    Also Read: Yashwant Sinha congratulates India's first tribal President-elect

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flag Adoption Day 2022: The story behind the Tiranga

    Flag Adoption Day 2022: The story behind the Tiranga

    Droupadi Murmu creates history: Yashwant Sinha congratulates India's first tribal President-elect snt

    Droupadi Murmu creates history: Yashwant Sinha congratulates India's first tribal President-elect

    Droupadi Mirmu 7 lesser known facts about India first tribal and second woman President gcw

    Droupadi Murmu: 7 lesser-known facts about India’s first tribal and second woman President-elect

    Droupadi Murmu becomes India s first tribal President Know her salary perks cars and more gcw

    Droupadi Murmu becomes India's first tribal President-elect; Know her salary, perks, cars and more

    India gets its first tribal woman president as Droupadi Murmu defeats Yashwant Sinha gcw

    India gets its first tribal president as Droupadi Murmu defeats Yashwant Sinha

    Recent Stories

    YouTube to remove videos with false information about abortion - adt

    YouTube to remove videos with false information about abortion

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra enters finals via opening throw; netizens excited-ayh

    World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra enters finals via opening throw; netizens excited

    CBSE Result 2022: Class12th result announced; know how to check via Digi locker - adt

    hl: CBSE Result 2022: Class12th result announced; 92.7 pass percentage

    Flag Adoption Day 2022: The story behind the Tiranga

    Flag Adoption Day 2022: The story behind the Tiranga

    Shamshera Twitter Review Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Karan Mehta Yash Raj Films drb

    Shamshera Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor-starrer wins big on cinematography

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon