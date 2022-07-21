Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Droupadi Murmu becomes India's first tribal President-elect; Know her salary, perks, cars and more

    The President of India is the country's highest-paid employee. Previously, the President got paid Rs 150,000 per month. The monthly payment was doubled to Rs 500,000. Other benefits are not included in the compensation.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 8:23 PM IST

    Droupadi Murmu has won the Presidential election, defeating her rival and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. She got closer to her victory as she crossed the halfway mark after third round of counting of votes. Murmu received 2,161 votes, with a vote count of 5,77,777, while Sinha got 1,058 votes with vote count of 2,61,062, in the third round. 

    Accepting his defeat, Yashwant Sinha, who was Opposition’s candidate for presidential election, congratulated Droupadi Murmu for becoming the 15th President of the country and said, “India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour.”

    Various media reports suggest she would receive a monthly salary of roughly Rs 5 lakh if she is elected President of India. The President of India is the country's highest-paid employee. Previously, the President got paid Rs 150,000 per month. The monthly payment was doubled to Rs 500,000. Other benefits are not included in the compensation. President Ram Nath Kovind stated two years ago that he receives a salary of Rs 5 lakh, but a major portion of it is withheld as income tax.

    Meanwhile, a president is entitled to a pension of at least Rs 1.5 lakh per year. The President's spouse is paid Rs 30,000 per month. They also get to reside in a rent-free home. They can employ up to five people.

    The official address of Droupadi Murmu would be Rashtrapati Bhawan, President's Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110004. The Rashtrapati Bhavan was completed in 1929 as the seat of the Viceroy of India. It comprises 340 rooms, including the president's residence, guest rooms, and various offices. It also features a number of gardens.

    The President generally travels in high-end automobiles. The vehicles also have cutting-edge security systems. The vehicle is bulletproof and shockproof. It is missing a licence plate. Ramnath Kovind is chauffeured in a Mercedes Maybach S600 Pullman Guard. According to reports, the automobile can withstand bullets, explosions, chemical assaults, and other explosives.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 8:40 PM IST
