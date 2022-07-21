Droupadi Murmu en route to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rairangpur celebrates 'daughter of the soil'

Folk artists and tribal dancers hit the streets to celebrate even before the results were declared. They had been waiting with bated breath to see the "daughter of the soil" being elected as the first tribal woman president of the country.

Image: Tribal artists celebrate the victory of Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential Elections 2022, near her residence in Rairangpur, Odisha Photograph: PTI Photo

Celebrations began early at Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district as Droupadi Murmu raced ahead of her rival Yashwant Sinha in the counting of votes for the presidential election. They knew that "Odisha's daughter" was en route to victory much before the first votes were counted. Hoardings came up early in this sleepy town, congratulating Murmu. Various local organisations like bar associations, traders' bodies and religious and educational institutions, and even government officials erupted in joy when the formal announcement came through, declaring Murmu as the winner and the 15th president of the country.



Image: Tribal artists celebrate the victory of Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential Elections 2022, near her residence in Rairangpur, Odisha Photograph: PTI Photo

Folk artists and tribal dancers hit the streets to celebrate even before the results were declared. They had been waiting with bated breath to see the "daughter of the soil" being elected as the first tribal woman president of the country. Local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said 20,000 'laddus' had been prepared, and 100 banners had been put up congratulating Murmu in her home town. The enthusiasm was palpable as this was the first time that someone from the state would occupy the country's topmost constitutional post.

Image: Tribal artists celebrate the victory of Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential Elections 2022, near her residence in Rairangpur, Odisha Photograph: PTI Photo

Lawmakers across the country exercised their franchise on Monday to elect the 15th president of the country. Murmu, the NDA candidate, was supported by the Biju Janata Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Earlier in the day, special prayers were offered at the famed Chinnamastika temple, recognised as an ancient Shakti seat, at Rajrappa in Jharkhand's Ramgarh for her victory. To note, Murmu was a former governor of Jharkhand. Murmu had visited the Chinnamastika temple on several occasions during her gubernatorial stint in the state.

Image: Bhartiya Janata Party workers celebrate the victory of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in Ranchi. Photograph: PTI Photo