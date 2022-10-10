Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas start today; at 280 locations across country

Local businesses will participate in the melas to provide apprenticeship opportunities for young people. According to the ministry, the meals will allow them to meet potential apprentices and select applicants on a single platform.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will organise Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas, on Monday, in 280 locations across the country as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Skill India Mission to increase career opportunities and practical training.

Local businesses will participate in the melas to provide opportunities for young people through apprenticeships. According to the ministry, the meals will allow them to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and select applicants.

According to the ministry, the melas are held every second Monday of the month to increase employability. Companies that provide training are likely to hire the candidates as well. Under government criteria, selected individuals receive a monthly stipend for learning new skills.

According to the ministry's secretary, apprenticeship training facilitates learning by earning and learning by combining formal education with hands-on experience and improving links between industry and training institutions. Furthermore, "apprenticeship melas have a substantial impact on the growing number of apprenticeships and their successful implementation throughout the country."

Participants can register for the Mela and find the nearest location by visiting https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/.

To participate, students must have a 5th-12th grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree. Those who have already registered are asked to arrive at the venue with all the necessary documents.

Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atul Kumar Tiwari, stated in response to the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, "Through the integration of formal education and practical experience, apprenticeship training strengthens ties between businesses and educational institutions and promotes "learning by doing" and "learning by earning." Additionally, the growing number of apprenticeships and their successful implementation across the nation are significantly impacted by the Apprenticeship Melas."

He also added that modernising the Apprenticeship Act of 1961 ensured that the programmes provided additional job opportunities for talented individuals and that young adult who enter the workforce have a smooth transition from school to work life.

