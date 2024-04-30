Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Diamond rings, laptops, and more - Bhopal launches lucky draw to increase voter turnout

    District election officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh stressed the aim of creating awareness among voters through the initiative. He outlined the procedure for selecting winners, which involves displaying indelible ink marks as proof of voting to claim rewards.

    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    In a bid to enhance voter participation in the upcoming third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Bhopal district administration in Madhya Pradesh has rolled out a unique initiative offering prizes through a lucky draw.

    Under the campaign spearheaded by the district election office as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, voters stand a chance to win diamond rings, televisions, scooters, bikes, refrigerators, and other exciting rewards.

    The move comes in response to a noticeable decline in voter turnout during the initial phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, where the average turnout has dipped by over 8.5 percent compared to the 2019 polls.

    To encourage voter participation, coupon boxes have been strategically placed in prominent locations across Bhopal, including New Market and major malls. Voters are required to fill out forms with their mobile numbers, names, and voter IDs and deposit them into the designated coupon boxes. Winners will be selected through lucky draws held at polling booths, with three draws scheduled at 10am, 3pm, and 6pm on polling day.

    District election officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh stressed the aim of creating awareness among voters through the initiative. He outlined the procedure for selecting winners, which involves displaying indelible ink marks as proof of voting to claim rewards.

    In addition to fostering voter engagement, the Bhopal administration has introduced the 'Sahi Jawab Do Movie Ticket Paa' initiative to target young voters. This innovative program entails young voters answering three questions via a dedicated mobile number, with correct responses earning them movie tickets as a reward.

    Various organizations and associations have contributed to the initiative by offering a diverse array of gift items, including dining tables, safari suits, laptops, computer accessories, health check-ups, and more. The mega draw, scheduled for May 9, promises to distribute significant prizes to lucky winners across the constituency.

