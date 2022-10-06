Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Facebook 12k employees likely to lose jobs amid quiet layoff: Report

    Late last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was freezing hiring and would "steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year." According to reports, Zuckerberg has told company directors that at least 15 per cent of their team should be labelled as 'needs support.'

    Facebook 12k employees likely to lose jobs amid quiet layoff: Report - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    Meta Platforms is laying off approximately 12,000 employees, or 15 per cent of its workforce, at Facebook as the social media behemoth struggles with declining revenue amid a global economic downturn.

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced late last month that the company was freezing hiring and would "steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year."

    According to reports, Zuckerberg has told directors across the company board that at least 15 per cent of their team should be labelled as "needs support."

    The potential layoffs were revealed last week in a post by a Meta employee on Blind, an app popular among techies that requires an authentic company email address to use anonymously, according to the report.

    "These 15 per cent will most likely be put on PIP (performance improvement plan) and let go," according to reports. Adding that management is already telling those who have been 'PIP-ed' to look for work elsewhere. "They may appear to be moving on, but the reality is that they are being forced out."

    During a weekly staff Q&A, Zuckerberg said, "I had hoped the economy would have more clearly stabilised by now... But, based on what we're seeing, it doesn't appear to have happened yet, so we want to plan cautiously."

    Many large corporations have reduced their workforce in response to geopolitical uncertainty and the rising global recession risk. Apple, Microsoft, and Google have all slowed or begun to reduce their workforces to reduce costs and maintain operating margins.

    According to Crunchbase data, more than 32,000 tech workers were laid off in the United States in late July.

    Also Read: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, wife Priscilla Chan expecting their 3rd child; Know their love story

    Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg loses $71 billion in 12 months after entering metaverse

    Also Read: Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, other billionaires lose $1.4 trillion in first half of 2022

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 7:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Bank revises India's growth rate projection, but economy recovering stronger than other nations

    World Bank revises India's growth rate projection, but economy recovering stronger than other nations

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1 Know all details gcw

    Akasa Air to let flyers bring pets on board from November 1

    Twitter takeover Elon Musk buyout gets green light deal to close at USD 54 20 per share gcw

    Twitter takeover: Elon Musk buyout gets green light, deal to close at $54.20 per share

    Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    Reliance Jio True 5G Beta trials from October 5; services to begin in these cities

    Dailyhunt collaborates with LinkedIn to bring curated news insights gcw

    Dailyhunt collaborates with LinkedIn to bring curated news insights

    Recent Stories

    5 rarely seen photos of Taali actor Sushmita Sen drb

    5 rarely seen photos of ‘Taali’ actor Sushmita Sen

    World Bank revises India's growth rate projection, but economy recovering stronger than other nations

    World Bank revises India's growth rate projection, but economy recovering stronger than other nations

    Need everyone to join us in this adventure: Shashi Tharoor ahead of Congress president polls - adt

    Need everyone to join us in this adventure: Shashi Tharoor ahead of Congress president polls

    Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam recall an old India-Pakistan rivalry from Kartapur-ayh

    Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam recall old India-Pakistan rivalry days at Kartapur

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Jamie Carragher shares view snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Jamie Carragher shares view

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon