Power cuts in Bengaluru on June 27 and 28; Check details here

Power cut in Bengaluru in various areas on June 27 and June 28. Check for more details

Bengaluru residents should brace themselves for power cuts in various areas over the next two days as the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out its quarterly maintenance works. The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), the distributor responsible for the maintenance, has announced the schedule on the official BESCOM website.

The maintenance works include monitoring the conditions, maintenance of bus isolators, bus coupling, and hotline observation works. Many of these works will be carried out during the day. The power outage will be carried out between 10 am - 5 pm, for 5 hours.



On Tuesday, several areas will be affected by the power cuts. These areas include Grace Garden, Christ Jayanthi College, K Narayanpura Cross, Aishwarya Layout, Samnudrika Enclave, Bilishivale, Asha Township, Maruthi Township, Nagargiri Township, Byratihalli, Evergreen Layout, Agara Panchayat, AKR School, New Millennium School, Patalamma Temple Road, Raju Layout, Lakkamma Layout, Christian College, Kuppe, Halagere, Korti, Chowdankkuppe, K H Halli Town, and Tavarekere.



The following day, on June 28, 2023, residents of Elita Promenade Apartments, K R Layout, Chunchughatta, Sharada Nagar, Tejaswini Nagar, Prestige Song of South, Vishwapriya Layout, Begur Koppa Road, Devarachikkanahalli, Akshayanagara, L&T Tech Park, as well as those living in villages such as Kunnur, Bijjahalli, Hunasehalli, and surrounding areas, can also expect power outages, according to the information provided on the BESCOM website.

Bengaluru residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during the scheduled power cuts.