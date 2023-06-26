Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 26 June: Check cost per litre in Mumbai, Delhi and your city

Petrol-Diesel Rates on June 26, 2023: The prices of petrol and diesel across the country remained largely stable on Monday. The Oil Marketing Companies release the fuel prices every day at 6 am. The cost of fuel varies according to local taxes.

Today, one litre of petrol in Delhi is available at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is available at Rs 89.62 per litre. The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 106.31 and the diesel price is Rs 94.27 per litre. The petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 while the diesel price is Rs 92.76 per litre. Whereas in Chennai also petrol is Rs 102.63 per litre and diesel is Rs 94.24 per litre.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel prices on June 26, 2023:

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 101.94

Diesel - Rs 87.89

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 109.66

Diesel - Rs 97.82

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 107.71

Diesel - Rs 96.52

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 96.57

Diesel - Rs 89.76

Gurugram

Petrol - Rs 97.18

Diesel - Rs 90.05

Please note that oil marketing companies in the country regularly update the prices of petrol and diesel on a daily basis. Any changes in prices are promptly reflected on their respective websites. However, if you are interested in knowing the prices specific to your city, there are several methods available to obtain the latest petrol and diesel prices.

We would like to inform you that the prices of petrol and diesel undergo daily changes, and the updates are made at 6 am. Additionally, you can conveniently access the daily rates of petrol and diesel through SMS services. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS with "RSP" followed by the city code to 9224992249, while BPCL customers can send an SMS with "RSP" to 9223112222. On the other hand, HPCL consumers can obtain the price information by sending an SMS with "HP Price" to 9222201122.