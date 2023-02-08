Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi wears blue jacket in Parliament, Know why its special

    The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) presented the blue jacket to PM Modi at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. More than 10 crore PET bottles will be recycled to make sustainable garments for IOC employees and armed forces. Here's why it is special.

    PM Modi wears blue jacket in Parliament Know why its special gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    The battle against climate change has long been a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has led from the front. He has walked the talk too, seen plogging at a beach in Mahabalipuram in 2019. PM Modi wore a blue jacket on Wednesday with his green message printed all over it. The blue jacket he wore to Parliament was special because it had been made from recycled PET bottles.

    The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) presented the jacket to PM Modi at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. For IOC staff and the armed forces, sustainable clothing would be made from more than 10 crore recycled PET bottles.

    Also Read | TMC's Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited'

    The National Green Hydrogen Mission, recently announced by the government with a budget of Rs 19,700 crore, would help the economy transition to a low carbon intensity, lessen dependence on fossil fuel imports, and force the nation to embrace technology and market leadership in this industry.

    Also read: 'G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    Additionally, in the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included an investment of Rs 35,000 crore for achieving net zero and energy transition goals and identified green growth as one of the government's top seven priorities.

    Also read: Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Interpol Red Corner notices in vain as eight fugitives from Kerala still on the run AJR

    Interpol Red Corner notices in vain as eight fugitives from Kerala still on the run

    Objectionable baseless allegations Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha gcw

    'Objectionable, baseless allegations': Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks

    TMC s Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited' AJR

    TMC's Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited'

    G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das AJR

    'G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    Pune Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Pune-Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Recent Stories

    Raveena Tandon breaks silence on broken engagement to Akshay Kumar; said, 'kaha se jealousy aayegi'

    Raveena Tandon breaks silence on broken engagement to Akshay Kumar; said, 'kaha se jealousy aayegi'

    RBI reduces pace of interest rate hikes but hints at more to come as core inflation remains high - adt

    RBI reduces pace of interest rate hikes but hints at more to come as core inflation remains high

    Interpol Red Corner notices in vain as eight fugitives from Kerala still on the run AJR

    Interpol Red Corner notices in vain as eight fugitives from Kerala still on the run

    Objectionable baseless allegations Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha gcw

    'Objectionable, baseless allegations': Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks

    Virat Kohli to flag off inaugural one8 Run in Bengaluru-ayh

    Virat Kohli to flag off inaugural 'one8 Run' in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon