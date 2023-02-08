PM Modi wears blue jacket in Parliament, Know why its special

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) presented the blue jacket to PM Modi at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. More than 10 crore PET bottles will be recycled to make sustainable garments for IOC employees and armed forces. Here's why it is special.

The battle against climate change has long been a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has led from the front. He has walked the talk too, seen plogging at a beach in Mahabalipuram in 2019. PM Modi wore a blue jacket on Wednesday with his green message printed all over it. The blue jacket he wore to Parliament was special because it had been made from recycled PET bottles.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) presented the jacket to PM Modi at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru. For IOC staff and the armed forces, sustainable clothing would be made from more than 10 crore recycled PET bottles.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, recently announced by the government with a budget of Rs 19,700 crore, would help the economy transition to a low carbon intensity, lessen dependence on fossil fuel imports, and force the nation to embrace technology and market leadership in this industry.

Additionally, in the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included an investment of Rs 35,000 crore for achieving net zero and energy transition goals and identified green growth as one of the government's top seven priorities.

