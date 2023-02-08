Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had been named as the prime accused in the case of alleged violations in the Delhi Liquor Police 2021-22. It was scrapped in the wake of the row.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday (February 8) arrested Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. It is reportedly said that the accused is a former aide of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter MLC Kavitha, whose name had already featured in the case. He will be produced in court today.

According to news agencies, Gorantla was allegedly involved with the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy. The CBI alleged that His role in the now-scrapped "Delhi Excise Policy" caused "wrongful gain" to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

Also read: Aero India 2023 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from today; check details

Earlier, Kavitha was questioned by the CBI in connection with the policy and denied all allegations of receiving kickbacks through the policy.

Meanwhile, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had been named as the prime accused in the case of alleged violations in the Delhi Liquor Police 2021-22. It was scrapped in the wake of the row.

Also read: Virginity test on female accused sexist, unconstitutional, says Delhi High Court

It was alleged that there was a South cartel of liquor contractors who gave Rs 100 crore to AAP functionaries to get an advantage in the liquor policy. This cartel included P Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma, BRS MLA Kavitha and YSRC MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.