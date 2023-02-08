TMC's Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited'

On Tuesday, Mahua Moitra addressed the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Her speech on Adani row was interrupted by the BJP MPs several times.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday (February 8) defended her use of 'cuss word' in the Parliament and said she will call an apple an apple and not an orange.

Speaking to reporters, Moitra said, "Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange. I will call a spade a spade. If they take me to the privileges committee, I will put my side of the story."

As Moitra's cuss word while another MP was speaking created an uproar in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Hema Malini weighed in on the row and said every member of the Parliament is a respectable person. "They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional," Hema Malini said, adding, "By nature, she (Mahua Moitra) must be like that. I don't know."

On Tuesday, Mahua Moitra addressed the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Her speech on Adani row was interrupted by the BJP MPs several times. After her speech, it was time for TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu. When Ram Mohan was speaking, Mahua Moitra was seen hurling an abuse at BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

The video of the TMC MP uttering the word was shared by many BJP leaders including West Bengal state BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar who questioned the culture of the Trinamool Congress.

The TMC MP went on an aggressive rant against BJP over the Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani's companies. She asked the Centre to order a full and thorough investigation into all matters. "Our country's reputation and the systemic stability of our markets are at risk," she said.