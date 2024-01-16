PM Modi to visit Veerbhadra Temple; listen to verses from Ranganatha Ramayan

The significance of this visit to Lepakshi, a place deeply rooted in the Ramayan narrative, is heightened as it occurs just six days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Veerbhadra Temple at Lepakshi in the Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will partake in prayers and listen to verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan in Telugu.

The significance of this visit to Lepakshi, a place deeply rooted in the Ramayan narrative, is heightened as it occurs just six days before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. Legend has it that Lepakshi is the very spot where Jatayu, gravely wounded by Ravan during the abduction of Goddess Sita, fell. In his dying moments, Jatayu conveyed to Lord Ram that Goddess Sita had been taken south by Ravan, and as a gesture of compassion, Lord Ram granted Moksha to the valiant bird.

This visit to Lepakshi follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to the Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik. A few days ago, he visited Panchvati, located on the banks of the Godavari river in Nashik, where he offered prayers at the Kala Ram Mandir and immersed himself in the verses narrating the arrival of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, presented in Marathi from the Ramayan.