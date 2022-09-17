Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday

    Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday. Many people have taken to social media to wish the Prime Minister. Most of us are aware of social media; however, there are other ways to make the Prime Minister's birthday more interesting.
     

    PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday, and several followers, supporters, politicians and more have taken to social media to wish him a happy birthday. Not only social media but there are also other ways to make the Prime Minister's birthday more colourful.

    The Prime Minister's NaMo app allows you to wish him in various ways; here's how,

     

     

    1) Photo and video message
    The app allows you to record video messages. You can also upload a picture with your wish.

    2) Customised e-card
    You and your family can send him personalised messages on the Prime Minister's birthday. You can also upload wishes on behalf of your company and colleagues, or if you are a student, you can do so with your classmates.

    3) Gift of Seva
    This is a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. This app feature allows citizens to pledge for a specific cause, such as LiFE: Pro-Planet People, Blood Donation, Leading Digital India, Swachh Bharat, Vocal for Local Atma Nirbhar, and so on. The NaMo app will record the pledges.

    4) Short clip
    The app features an in-depth video of the Prime Minister's life. Those who want to extend their birthday greetings to the Prime Minister can use snippets from the video to create social media posts for him.

    5) Donations
    You can also celebrate the PM on his birthday by donating to programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Kisan Seva.

    Also Read: PM Modi turns 72: Here's how efforts of Modi government to conserve wildlife have brought great results

    Also Read: PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Also Read: PM Modi turns 72: E-auction starts for gifts given to the PM; Check full list of most expensive items on sale

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park on his birthday snt

    8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park

    Cheetahs return to India: From speed, stamina, body structure, hunting skills and more - facts one must know snt

    Cheetahs return to India: From speed, stamina, body structure, hunting skills and more - facts one must know

    After PM Modi's decision, everyone celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day, says Home Minister Amit Shah - adt

    After PM Modi's decision, everyone celebrates Hyderabad Liberation Day, says Home Minister Amit Shah

    PM Modi turns 72: Here's how efforts of Modi government to conserve wildlife have brought great results AJR

    PM Modi turns 72: Here's how efforts of Modi government to conserve wildlife have brought great results

    Its a historic step, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as flight with eight cheetahs lands in India - adt

    It's a historic step, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as flight with eight cheetahs lands in India

    Recent Stories

    Mauritius to Maldives to Oman and more; Shenaz Treasury listed destinations to travel visa-free SUR

    Mauritius to Maldives to Oman and more; Shenaz Treasury listed destinations to travel visa-free

    8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park on his birthday snt

    8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park

    football EPL 2022-23, English Premier League, Matchday 8 predictions: Tottenham Hotspur-Leicester City, manchester city, arsenal, west ham united-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Matchday 8 predictions: Tottenham-Leicester collide in mouth-watering clash

    Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Adipurush costars new hot couple in town? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Adipurush costars new hot couple in town? Here's what we know

    Cheetahs return to India: From speed, stamina, body structure, hunting skills and more - facts one must know snt

    Cheetahs return to India: From speed, stamina, body structure, hunting skills and more - facts one must know

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon