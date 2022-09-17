PM Modi turns 72: Here are some creative ways to wish the prime minister on his birthday

Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday. Many people have taken to social media to wish the Prime Minister. Most of us are aware of social media; however, there are other ways to make the Prime Minister's birthday more interesting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 72 on Saturday, and several followers, supporters, politicians and more have taken to social media to wish him a happy birthday. Not only social media but there are also other ways to make the Prime Minister's birthday more colourful.

The Prime Minister's NaMo app allows you to wish him in various ways; here's how,

1) Photo and video message

The app allows you to record video messages. You can also upload a picture with your wish.

2) Customised e-card

You and your family can send him personalised messages on the Prime Minister's birthday. You can also upload wishes on behalf of your company and colleagues, or if you are a student, you can do so with your classmates.

3) Gift of Seva

This is a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. This app feature allows citizens to pledge for a specific cause, such as LiFE: Pro-Planet People, Blood Donation, Leading Digital India, Swachh Bharat, Vocal for Local Atma Nirbhar, and so on. The NaMo app will record the pledges.

4) Short clip

The app features an in-depth video of the Prime Minister's life. Those who want to extend their birthday greetings to the Prime Minister can use snippets from the video to create social media posts for him.

5) Donations

You can also celebrate the PM on his birthday by donating to programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Kisan Seva.

