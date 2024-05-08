Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'How much black money Congress received from Ambani-Adani?': PM Modi's fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who targeted "Adani and Ambani" for five years, abruptly halted their criticism after the announcement of the LS polls.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    The scorching heatwave gripping the nation seems to have extended its reach to heat up the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Following the conclusion of the third phase of polling on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh offensive against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. This time, he wielded a familiar weapon often used by the Gandhi scion — Adani & Ambani — and appeared to reverse the narrative on the Rae Bareli LS candidate. 

    Alleging that the Congress was stockpiling black money from the Adanis and the Ambanis to shield these top industrialists from any criticism, PM Modi introduced a new angle to the political discourse. This marks the first instance of PM Modi invoking the Ambanis and Adanis to target the Congress. Thus far, the Congress has been directing its attacks towards the PM and the BJP, accusing them of favouring industrialists, alleging loan waivers worth crores for them while burdening farmers with smaller loans.

    "You must have seen Shehzada' of Congress, since his issue of Rafale grounded, he started talking about '5 industrialists' all the time in the last five years...later he started saying 'Ambani-Adani', but after the elections were announced, he stopped abusing 'Ambani-Adani',"  PM Modi said during an election rally in Telangana's Karimnagar on Wednesday.

    He further stated, "The Shehzaada must declare how much maal [money] he got from Ambani and Adani for the elections. How many bags of black money did he get from them? What deal did you crack with Ambani and Adani that you stopped abusing them overnight after attacking them for over 5 years? Definitely something is wrong (daal main kuch kaala hai). For 5 years, you abused Ambani-Adani and overnight abusive language was stopped. This means you have got trucks full of chori ka maal."

    During his address, PM Modi also said following the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the third “fuse” of Congress and its INDI Alliance parties was blown off. He added that four phases of polling are left and with the blessings of people, the BJP and NDA marching towards victory.

    Modi launched a scathing attack on both the Congress and BRS, asserting that while the BJP stands firm on the principle of 'nation first', their priorities appear to be centered around 'family first'. Highlighting the irony in the open criticism of each other on corruption, he pointed out that it remains a shared trait between these parties.

    Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, PM Modi also said there is a lot of discussion upto Delhi on “double R (RR) tax in the state.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
