PM Modi turns 72: Here's how efforts of Modi government to conserve wildlife have brought great results

The Centre has achieved several milestones to plan, promote, coordinate and oversee the implementation of India's environmental and forestry policies and programmes related to conservation of the country's natural resources including its lakes and rivers, its biodiversity, forests and wildlife, ensuring the welfare of animals, and the prevention and abatement of pollution.

The time has come to welcome eight cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district. It is after a period of 70-long years that the fastest-running animal will once again roam in the Indian jungles after they were declared extinct in the early 1950s.

The Vision of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is to provide the citizens of India a clean, green and healthy environment with peoples' participation and to support higher and inclusive economic growth through sustainable utilization of available natural resources.

With this, let's take a look at some of the achievements made by the Modi government to conserve wildlife.

1. Forest and tree cover has increased by 16,000 square kms in the last four years. India is among few countries in the world where forest cover is consistently increasing

2. There has also been an increase in the number of community reserves. From just 43 in 2014 their numbers are more than 100 in 2019.

3. India is home to 52 Tiger Reserves covering approximately 75,000 Sq Km area in 18 States with approximately 75% population of the wild tiger at global level. India achieved the goal of doubling the tiger numbers in 2018 itself, four years in advance from the targeted year 2022. The Tiger Population in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

4. The budgetary allocation for tiger conservation has increased from Rs 185 crore in 2014 to Rs 300 crore in 2022.

5. The population of Asiatic Lions has shown a steady increase with a population of 674 individuals with an increase rate of 28.87 per cent (one of the highest growth rates so far) from the 523 lions in 2015.

6. India now (2020) has 12,852 leopards as compared to the previous estimate of 7910 conducted in 2014. More than 60% increase in population has been recorded.