PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

Meanwhile, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a sand sculpture of PM Modi from 1,213 mud tea cups. This five-feet sand sculpture with 1,213 clay tea cups has been erected at Puri beach in Odisha to wish Modi on his 72nd birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today (September 17). On this occasion, several congratulatory messages are pouring in on social media from all over the country.

Meanwhile, scuba divers from Lakshadweep celebrated PM Modi's birthday in the 14-metre deep sea. Since it is the monsoon season at this time, the danger in the sea is high, yet the scuba team did not give up.

