Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Meanwhile, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a sand sculpture of PM Modi from 1,213 mud tea cups. This five-feet sand sculpture with 1,213 clay tea cups has been erected at Puri beach in Odisha to wish Modi on his 72nd birthday.

    Sep 17, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today (September 17). On this occasion, several congratulatory messages are pouring in on social media from all over the country.

    Meanwhile, scuba divers from Lakshadweep celebrated PM Modi's birthday in the 14-metre deep sea. Since it is the monsoon season at this time, the danger in the sea is high, yet the scuba team did not give up.

    Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a sand sculpture of PM Modi from 1,213 mud tea cups. This five-feet sand sculpture with 1,213 clay tea cups has been erected at Puri beach in Odisha to wish Modi on his 72nd birthday.

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Must See

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS
    India News

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer
    India News

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam
    India News

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam