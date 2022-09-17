Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi turns 72: E-auction starts for gifts given to the PM; Check full list of most expensive items on sale

    The auction is conducted through a government web portal and will conclude on October 2. Adwaita Gadanayak, the Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, where the gifts are displayed, said a wide range of gifts including those presented by a common man and as well by various dignitaries, representing India's rich culture and heritage, are to be auctioned.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 9:32 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on Saturday. With this, more than 1,200 items gifted to PM Modi by people from different walks of life including sportspersons and politicians are set to be auctioned from September 17, and the proceeds will go to the Namami Gange Mission.

    Also read: PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about the prime minister's security details

    It can be seen that the auction is conducted through a government web portal and will conclude on October 2. Adwaita Gadanayak, the Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art, where the gifts are displayed, said a wide range of gifts including those presented by a common man and as well by various dignitaries, representing India's rich culture and heritage, are to be auctioned.

    PM Modi's e-auction important details

    • The auction will be done online. It will start on September 17 and conclude on October 2.
    • The auction will be conducted through the web portal pmmementos.gov.in.
    • The base price of the gifts ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh.
    • This will be the fourth edition of the e-auction of gifts received by PM Modi.
    • The proceeds will go to the Namami Gange Mission.
    • There is a special collection of sport items such as T-shirts, boxing gloves, javelin and racquets signed by medal-winning players.

    Here's the full list of PM Modi's gift auction list

    • Statue of Rani Kamlapati gifted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    • A Hanuman idol and a sun painting gifted by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
    • A trishul gifted by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
    • Statue of goddess Mahalaxmi, situated at Kolhapur, gifted by NCP leader Ajit Pawar
    • Wall hanging of Lord Venkateshwara gifted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
    • Special collection of sport items such as T-shirts, boxing gloves, javelin and racquets signed by medal-winning players.
    • The gifts also include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artifacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastras, shawls, head gears, ceremonial swords and so on.
    • Replicas and models of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

