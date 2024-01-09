PM Modi to visit Kerala again on January 17; Here's why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Guruvayur temple to attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding on January 17. According to reports, PM Modi will immediately leave the premises after the wedding ceremony.

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thrissur again according to recent reports. He is expected to visit the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple to attend the wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter on January 17. The marriage's muhurtham is scheduled on that specific day between 8:45 and 9:15 a.m. By 8 am, PM Modi will be present at the shrine to offer prayers. The Prime Minister will reportedly depart the location right after following the "tying the knot" ceremony. He will not be present at the reception being held in Gokulam Park.

Before this, Suresh Gopi had flown to Delhi with his wife and daughter to invite the prime minister to the event. On social media, the actor posted images of his daughter giving PM Modi the wedding card. It is understood that on January 20, there will be another wedding event at the Greenfield stadium.

Guruvayur is going to implement strict restrictions on the day of PM Modi's arrival. The tightening of security will start at least two hours before his arrival. Devotees will only be permitted entry into the temple once PM Modi has departed; no one will be permitted on the premises beginning at six in the morning.

To assess the situation, DIG Ajeetha Begum came to Guruvayoor on Monday. Temple CI Preamanandakrishnan, Assistant Police Commissioner KG Suresh of Guruvayur, City Police Commissioner Ankit Asokan, and others assessed the arrangements.

PM Modi on January 3 visited Thrissur's Thekkinkadu Maidanam to attend BJP’s Mahila Conference.