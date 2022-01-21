PM Modi to unveil 216-foot 'Statue of Equality' on February 5 in Hyderabad

The ceremony, which included a 'yaaga' fire oblation of 1,035 people, is considered to be the biggest in contemporary history. Other spiritual activities, such as mass mantra chanting, will be held as part of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 5, will unveil a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya, an 11th-century saint and social reformer, in Hyderabad. The 'Statue of Equality' is housed on a 45-acre compound on the outskirts of Shamshabad. "On February 5, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Statue of Equality to the whole globe. It is a 216-foot-tall monument of Sri Ramanujacharya, an 11th-century Bhakti saint and revolutionary social reformer," the organisers issued a press statement.

The ceremony, which included a 'yaaga' fire oblation of 1,035 people, is considered to be the biggest in contemporary history. Other spiritual activities, such as mass mantra chanting, will be held as part of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham'.

According to the announcement, it is to commemorate the saint's 1,000th birthday. The festivities would begin on February 2. According to the statement, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will co-host the event alongside famous spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swami. Several more chief ministers, politicians, celebrities, and actresses are expected to attend the event. The Rs 1,000-crore project was supported by donations from followers worldwide.

The inner sanctum deity of Ramanujacharya is composed of 120 kg of gold to honour the saint's 120 years on this planet. According to the statement, President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil the inner chamber of Ramanuja's monument on February 13.

According to the company, the 216-foot outdoor statue would be one of the tallest statues in a sitting pose. The statue is fashioned of 'panchaloha,' a five-metal alloy consisting of gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. The complex has replicas of the 108 Divya Desams, or ornately carved Vishnu temples referenced in the literature of the Alwars, mystic Tamil saints.

Also Read | India’s 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival

According to the statement, the project's foundation stone was placed in 2014. The 'Bhadra Vedi,' a 54-foot-high foundation building, contains dedicated levels for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian manuscripts, a theatre, an educational exhibition, and a strong multi-language audio tour covering many of Ramanujacharya's works.

Also Read | PM Modi's heartwarming gesture; sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham