  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to unveil 216-foot 'Statue of Equality' on February 5 in Hyderabad

    The ceremony, which included a 'yaaga' fire oblation of 1,035 people, is considered to be the biggest in contemporary history. Other spiritual activities, such as mass mantra chanting, will be held as part of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham'.
     

    PM Modi to unveil 216 foot Statue of Equality on February 5 in Hyderabad gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 5, will unveil a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya, an 11th-century saint and social reformer, in Hyderabad. The 'Statue of Equality' is housed on a 45-acre compound on the outskirts of Shamshabad. "On February 5, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Statue of Equality to the whole globe. It is a 216-foot-tall monument of Sri Ramanujacharya, an 11th-century Bhakti saint and revolutionary social reformer," the organisers issued a press statement.

    The ceremony, which included a 'yaaga' fire oblation of 1,035 people, is considered to be the biggest in contemporary history. Other spiritual activities, such as mass mantra chanting, will be held as part of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham'.

    According to the announcement, it is to commemorate the saint's 1,000th birthday. The festivities would begin on February 2. According to the statement, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will co-host the event alongside famous spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swami. Several more chief ministers, politicians, celebrities, and actresses are expected to attend the event. The Rs 1,000-crore project was supported by donations from followers worldwide.

    The inner sanctum deity of Ramanujacharya is composed of 120 kg of gold to honour the saint's 120 years on this planet. According to the statement, President Ram Nath Kovind will unveil the inner chamber of Ramanuja's monument on February 13.

    According to the company, the 216-foot outdoor statue would be one of the tallest statues in a sitting pose. The statue is fashioned of 'panchaloha,' a five-metal alloy consisting of gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. The complex has replicas of the 108 Divya Desams, or ornately carved Vishnu temples referenced in the literature of the Alwars, mystic Tamil saints.

    Also Read | India’s 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival

    According to the statement, the project's foundation stone was placed in 2014. The 'Bhadra Vedi,' a 54-foot-high foundation building, contains dedicated levels for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian manuscripts, a theatre, an educational exhibition, and a strong multi-language audio tour covering many of Ramanujacharya's works.

    Also Read | PM Modi's heartwarming gesture; sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi to release partys youth manifesto on Friday gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to release party's youth manifesto on Friday

    Karnataka to take decision regarding COVID19 rules easing curbs on Friday gcw

    Karnataka to take decision regarding COVID-19 rules, easing curbs on Friday

    Republic Day: Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to be extinguished after 50 years on January 21-dnm

    Republic Day: Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to be extinguished after 50 years on January 21

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress lodges protest against EC over ED raids against CM Channi's nephew-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress lodges protest against EC over ED raids against CM Channi’s nephew

    K-Rail Silverline project not formally approved yet: Central government informs Kerala HC-dnm

    K-Rail Silverline project not formally approved yet: Central government informs Kerala HC

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi to release partys youth manifesto on Friday gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to release party's youth manifesto on Friday

    Karnataka to take decision regarding COVID19 rules easing curbs on Friday gcw

    Karnataka to take decision regarding COVID-19 rules, easing curbs on Friday

    Did you go through a breakup, divorce recently? If yes, here are some ways to deal with heartbreaks RCB

    Did you go through a breakup, divorce recently? If yes, here are some ways to deal with heartbreaks

    Want to be happy? Here are 7 secrets that will change your life, making it joyful RCB

    Want to be happy? Here are 7 secrets that will change your life, making it joyful

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

    Recent Videos

    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon