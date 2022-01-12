  • Facebook
    India’s 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival

    “The year 2022 is very important for the youth of India. Today's youth have to live for the country and fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters... The strength of the youth will take India to greater heights,” he added.

    India 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry via video conferencing. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is observed as National Youth Day. This year, the 25th National Youth Festival is celebrated with a vision of transforming the minds of Indian youth into a united force that works towards the betterment of the country.

    The event started with the address of Union Minister Anurag Thakur which was followed by the address of Puducherry CM N Rangaswamy. PM Modi also inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry in Puducherry which aims to contribute towards skilling youth. A total of 6400 people can be trained here per year. Apart from this, PM Modi also inaugurated the ‘Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam’ auditorium established by the Puducherry government.

    PM Modi started his speech by paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda. He said, “I bow down to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Apart from it being a year of Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav, it is special for two more reasons. This year we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Shri Aurobindo and the 100th birth anniversary of Subramania Bharati.”

    PM Modi further said that the world has recognised India's two limitless powers of demography and democracy. “The youth of India carry democratic values along with demographic dividends. India considers its youths as development drivers,” he said.

    “The year 2022 is very important for the youth of India. Today's youth have to live for the country and fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters... The strength of the youth will take India to greater heights,” he added.

    He further said, “When India searched for faith, the glorious sons of Guru Govind Singh stood up; when India searched for freedom, sons like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekar Azad stood up.”

    Meanwhile, open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians and live performances are also scheduled to be conducted in the second half.

    The festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation building. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration. It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
