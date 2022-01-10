PM Modi's heartwarming gesture; sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

People were overwhelmed about how Prime Minister Modi was paying attention to minute details and his concern for the poor.

PM’s Gift to Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special connection with his constituency Varanasi which has, time and again, overwhelming endorsed his leadership. The Prime Minister has often made it a point to keep a tab on all issues and developments related to Varanasi. So when Prime Minister Modi recently found that most people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham performed their duty bare-footed, as it is forbidden to wear footwear made of leather or rubber in the temple premises, he decided to do something about it.

According to government sources, the he immediately got 100 pairs of jute footwear procured and sent over to Kashi Vishwanath Dham so that those performing their duties do not have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold. The jute footwear have been provided to priests, people performing seva, security guards, sanitation workers and others, sources said, adding that people were touched by the gesture of the Prime Minister. Many of them were overwhelmed at how Prime Minister Modi was paying attention to minute details and his concern for the poor, sources added.