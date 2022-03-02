Putin tells PM Modi: Ukrainians have taken Indian students hostage for use as human shields

President Putin informed the prime minister that Russia is trying to organise an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the latter claimed that Indian students have been taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces.

President Putin informed the prime minister that Russia is trying to organise an urgent evacuation of a group of Indian students from Kharkiv through the humanitarian corridor along the shortest route to Russia.

During their discussion, the Russian president said that the Indian students have been taken hostage by the Ukrainian security forces, who use them as a human shield and every possible way to prevent them from leaving for Russian territory.

He also added that in such a scenario the responsibility lies entirely with the Kyiv authorities.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian armed forces are ready to take all necessary measures for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens. “And send them home from the Russian territory with its own military transport planes or Indian planes, as the Indian side proposed to do.”

Echoing the similar view with President Putin, the ministry said that the Ukrainian authority has offered the students to leave the territory of Ukraine via the Ukrainian-Polish border. “They offered to go through the territory where active hostilities are taking place.”

As per the reports, around 3,000 students are still stranded in these cities. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked them to leave Kharkiv by 9:30 pm IST. That deadline is now over.

On Wednesday, the Russian forces had bombed several houses and government buildings in Kharkiv.

Augmenting the evacuation drive, India has deployed four military aircraft C-17 to bring back the students. While several airline operators, including Air India, Indigo and SpiceJet are already into mission mode.

The Prime Minister had earlier in the day spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and European Council President Charles Michel over the phone.

During his interaction with these leaders, he reiterated New Delhi's stated position, seeking cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and a return to dialogue. He, however, did not directly call upon Russia to stop the invasion.

Welcomed the dialogue that has been initiated by Ukraine and Russia, the Prime Minister stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and the smooth movement of all people.

