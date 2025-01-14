Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

Sushmita Singh, 30, principal of a Varanasi nursing college, died by suicide by jumping in front of a train. Police are investigating her mobile phone records to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Varanasi: A 30-year-old principal, Sushmita Singh, of a nursing college in Varanasi ended her life by jumping in front of a moving train near the Tarna overbridge on Monday evening. It is unclear what led her to take the extreme step.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the scene, and sent the body for post-mortem. The police have seized Sushmita's two mobile phones and are examining her call details and chats to uncover any clues that might explain her actions.

Sushmita lived with her eight-year-old daughter in the Shivpur area of Varanasi. Her husband, Saurabh Singh, works as a chemist in Sikkim. The family's relatives reside in Azamgarh and Jaunpur districts.

Local residents reported that Sushmita was talking on her mobile phone around 6 pm when she reached the railway tracks. As the train approached, she suddenly jumped in front of it, sustaining severe injuries. The police rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police are trying to determine the circumstances that led to Sushmita's tragic decision as a police official said the matter will become clear only after the post-mortem report and mobile data investigation.

