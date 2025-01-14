Delhi schools bomb threats: Arrested teen's parents linked to NGO that opposed Afzal Guru's hanging, say cops

The Delhi Police revealed on Tuesday that they had identified a juvenile responsible for a series of hoax bomb threats targeting schools last year. The investigation revealed potential links between the juvenile’s family and a politically connected NGO.

The Delhi Police revealed on Tuesday that they had identified a juvenile responsible for a series of hoax bomb threats targeting schools last year. The investigation revealed potential links between the juvenile’s family and a politically connected NGO, raising questions about deeper motives behind the threats.

Special Commissioner of Police for Law & Order, Madhup Tiwari, highlighted the technological sophistication involved in the case. “Schools had been receiving bomb threat emails continuously. A major breakthrough came on January 8, 2025, when a technical window enabled us to identify the juvenile behind the emails. Forensic analysis of his mobile revealed he had sent emails to over 400 schools,” Tiwari stated.

The police probe raised concerns about whether the juvenile acted alone or was part of a larger conspiracy. "We are investigating the possibility of a political motive aimed at creating unrest in Delhi,” Tiwari added.

The investigation into the juvenile's background revealed that one of his parents worked for an organization tied to an NGO with purported “deep connections” to a political party. This NGO had previously questioned the legitimacy of terrorist Afzal Guru’s execution—a contentious issue in Indian politics.

BJP targets AAP

Following the police revelations, the BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being connected to the NGO in question. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi demanded clarity from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. “If a juvenile is carrying out such acts, what kind of environment is being created in his home? Or is he merely a pawn in a bigger political game?” Trivedi questioned.

He further alleged, “AAP has known links to NGOs that opposed Afzal Guru’s hanging. We need to know if this is part of a deliberate attempt to disrupt Delhi’s law and order.”

Hoax threats on rise

The case is part of a broader trend of escalating hoax bomb threats across India. In 2024 alone, domestic airlines received 994 such threats, with schools and colleges also becoming frequent targets. Between August 2022 and November 13, 2024, a staggering 1,143 hoax bomb threats were recorded, according to civil aviation authorities.

