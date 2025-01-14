Delhi schools bomb threats: Arrested teen's parents linked to NGO that opposed Afzal Guru's hanging, say cops

The Delhi Police revealed on Tuesday that they had identified a juvenile responsible for a series of hoax bomb threats targeting schools last year. The investigation revealed potential links between the juvenile’s family and a politically connected NGO.

Delhi schools bomb threats: Arrested teen's parents linked to NGO that opposed Afzal Guru's hanging: Cops shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

The Delhi Police revealed on Tuesday that they had identified a juvenile responsible for a series of hoax bomb threats targeting schools last year. The investigation revealed potential links between the juvenile’s family and a politically connected NGO, raising questions about deeper motives behind the threats.

Special Commissioner of Police for Law & Order, Madhup Tiwari, highlighted the technological sophistication involved in the case. “Schools had been receiving bomb threat emails continuously. A major breakthrough came on January 8, 2025, when a technical window enabled us to identify the juvenile behind the emails. Forensic analysis of his mobile revealed he had sent emails to over 400 schools,” Tiwari stated.

The police probe raised concerns about whether the juvenile acted alone or was part of a larger conspiracy. "We are investigating the possibility of a political motive aimed at creating unrest in Delhi,” Tiwari added.

The investigation into the juvenile's background revealed that one of his parents worked for an organization tied to an NGO with purported “deep connections” to a political party. This NGO had previously questioned the legitimacy of terrorist Afzal Guru’s execution—a contentious issue in Indian politics.

BJP targets AAP

Following the police revelations, the BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being connected to the NGO in question. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi demanded clarity from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. “If a juvenile is carrying out such acts, what kind of environment is being created in his home? Or is he merely a pawn in a bigger political game?” Trivedi questioned.

He further alleged, “AAP has known links to NGOs that opposed Afzal Guru’s hanging. We need to know if this is part of a deliberate attempt to disrupt Delhi’s law and order.”

Hoax threats on rise

The case is part of a broader trend of escalating hoax bomb threats across India. In 2024 alone, domestic airlines received 994 such threats, with schools and colleges also becoming frequent targets. Between August 2022 and November 13, 2024, a staggering 1,143 hoax bomb threats were recorded, according to civil aviation authorities.

Also read: Delhi cops find student behind hoax bomb emails to over 400 schools; probe also extended to party-linked NGO

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Over 2 lakh devotees witness Makara Jyothi as chants of Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa fill Sabarimala's air dmn

Over 2 lakh devotees witness 'Makara Jyothi' as chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ fill Sabarimala's air

BJP distributing sarees, gold chains to buy voters for Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's big charge (WATCH) shk

BJP distributing money, gold chains to buy voters for Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal's big charge (WATCH)

NCP(SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies after taking dip in Ganga during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj dmn

NCP(SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies after taking dip in Ganga during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Bengal woman forced to carry injured husband on back after hospital fails to provide wheelchair shk

Bengal woman forced to carry injured husband on back after hospital fails to provide wheelchair

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

Recent Stories

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth NTI

Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth

iPhone 16 at OnePlus 13 price which is a better deal this Republic Day sale 2025 gcw

iPhone 16 at OnePlus 13 price – Which is better deal this Republic Day sale?

Recent Videos

ECL Season 2 Auction: Will Gaurav Taneja Join Bigg Boss? Watch What He Said

ECL Season 2 Auction: Will Gaurav Taneja Join Bigg Boss? Watch What He Said

Video Icon
ECL Season 2 Auction EXCLUSIVE: Lovekesh Kataria To Play It Cool or Aggressive?

ECL Season 2 Auction EXCLUSIVE: Lovekesh Kataria To Play It Cool or Aggressive?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon