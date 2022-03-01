  • Facebook
    Launching ‘high-precision strikes’: Russia warns Ukraine residents in Kyiv to flee

    “We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kiev residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes,” the ministry added.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 9:10 PM IST
    Russia has warned Ukraine residents to leave their homes as it will launch 'high-precision strikes' on capital Kyiv, Russian state news agency Tass reported. In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the defence ministry said Russian forces are preparing to launch “high-precision strikes” against the “Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO)” in Kyiv.

    Russian officials said their forces are preparing to launch attacks on the “technological centres of the Ukrainian Security Service and the 72nd main PsyOps centre in Kyiv.”

    The statement read, “We urge Ukrainian citizens who are being used by nationalists to carry out provocations against Russia, as well as Kyiv residents residing near relay stations to leave their home.”

    Officials claimed the strikes are being carried out to “prevent information attacks against Russia”.

    It comes as Russia has begun pummelling Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv on Tuesday in what the nation’s president has called a blatant campaign of terror by Moscow.

    “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” vowed president Volodymyr Zelensky.

    Additionally, a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced on the capital, Kyiv, in what the west feared was a bid to topple Ukraine's government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime. Russian president Vladimir Putin's forces pressed their attack on other towns and cities across the country, including at or near the strategic ports of Odessa and Mariupol in the south.

    Putin's government is still denying it has invaded Ukraine and continues to claim it is carrying out a special operation.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that in response to a request by the heads of what he calls “the Donbass republics” he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine.

    The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had “no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories”.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 9:10 PM IST
