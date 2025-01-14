CA makes detailed excel sheet to split outing payment among friends to avoid 'chance of error'; netizens react

A Chartered Accountant’s meticulous attention to detail has left the internet thinking after a viral post revealed his knack for creating an intricate Excel sheet to manage group expenses.

A Chartered Accountant’s meticulous attention to detail has left the internet thinking after a viral post revealed his knack for creating an intricate Excel sheet to manage group expenses. The sheet, which breaks down who spent how much and who owes what, has sparked several reactions online.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a photo of the expense sheet, which detailed the financial breakdown of a recent outing with her business school friends. Accompanying the photo, she explained, "The CA in our group sent the sheet with the split." The user tagged her friend, writing, "Looping in the CA here @PranjalGar50143; he would be the one who's gonna reply."

In a chat screenshot shared with the post, the user questioned why the Chartered Accountant didn’t opt for apps like Splitwise. His response was as sharp as his skills, "It took me hardly 5 mins, and using Splitwise will consume more time, effort, and chances of error."

The post quickly gained traction. Many lauded the CA’s ingenuity, some couldn’t resist a playful jab.

The detailed spreadsheet didn’t escape scrutiny, however. Some eagle-eyed users pointed out potential discrepancies in the sheet.

One user remarked, "Why didn’t Alark pay for the cab? Also, can someone explain this? Already above amounts are rounded to the nearest 1s, and then below it’s again rounded to the nearest 10s. Also, the total amount and amount paid by Alark differ."

