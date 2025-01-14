CA makes detailed excel sheet to split outing payment among friends to avoid 'chance of error'; netizens react

A Chartered Accountant’s meticulous attention to detail has left the internet thinking after a viral post revealed his knack for creating an intricate Excel sheet to manage group expenses.

CA makes detailed excel sheet to split outing payment among friends to avoid 'chance of error'; netizens react shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 4:32 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 4:32 PM IST

A Chartered Accountant’s meticulous attention to detail has left the internet thinking after a viral post revealed his knack for creating an intricate Excel sheet to manage group expenses. The sheet, which breaks down who spent how much and who owes what, has sparked several reactions online.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a photo of the expense sheet, which detailed the financial breakdown of a recent outing with her business school friends. Accompanying the photo, she explained, "The CA in our group sent the sheet with the split." The user tagged her friend, writing, "Looping in the CA here @PranjalGar50143; he would be the one who's gonna reply."

In a chat screenshot shared with the post, the user questioned why the Chartered Accountant didn’t opt for apps like Splitwise. His response was as sharp as his skills, "It took me hardly 5 mins, and using Splitwise will consume more time, effort, and chances of error."

The post quickly gained traction. Many lauded the CA’s ingenuity, some couldn’t resist a playful jab. 

The detailed spreadsheet didn’t escape scrutiny, however. Some eagle-eyed users pointed out potential discrepancies in the sheet.

One user remarked, "Why didn’t Alark pay for the cab? Also, can someone explain this? Already above amounts are rounded to the nearest 1s, and then below it’s again rounded to the nearest 10s. Also, the total amount and amount paid by Alark differ."

Also read: Bengal SHOCKER! Man 'shoots' wife after she leaves his 'favourite movie' midway following argument

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

BREAKING: India raises "matter strongly" with Russian authorities after Kerala man dies fighting with Ukraine shk

India reiterates demand for early return of Indian nationals working in Russian Army after Kerala man's death

Delhi cops find student behind hoax bomb emails to over 400 schools; probe also extended to party-linked NGO anr

Delhi cops find student behind hoax bomb emails to over 400 schools; probe also extended to party-linked NGO

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know history and significance behind the sacred rituals gcw

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know history and significance behind the sacred rituals

Tamil Nadu: Protests erupt over female students cleaning school toilets; Principal suspended anr

Tamil Nadu: Protests erupt over female students cleaning school toilets; Principal suspended

Recent Stories

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources dmn

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same gcw

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same

BREAKING Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal snt

BREAKING: Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon