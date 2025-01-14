Delhi cops find student behind hoax bomb emails to over 400 schools; probe also extended to party-linked NGO

Delhi Police have uncovered the identity of a child responsible for sending hoax bomb threats to over 400 schools, causing widespread panic and disrupting classes. The investigation involved forensic analysis of the child’s laptop and revealed the use of VPNs to mask the email origins.

Delhi cops find student behind hoax bomb emails to over 400 schools; probe also extended to party-linked NGO anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Delhi Police have uncovered important details in their probe into the hoax bomb threats emailed to over 400 schools, which led to widespread panic and interrupted classes. On January 14, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Madhup Tewari revealed that a child had been identified as the sender following in-depth forensic and technical investigations.

‘Too big an opportunity to turn down': Davis Moyes on his unexpected return to Everton club after 12 years

The police mentioned that the investigation faced obstacles due to the use of VPNs, which helped disguise the emails' original source. The investigation revealed that the child sent bulk emails, with one case involving messages sent to 250 schools at once. However, the police believe there may be a larger conspiracy at play.

Investigators are looking into possible connections between the case and an NGO linked to the child's family, which has previously expressed opposition to the execution of Afzal Guru, convicted for the 2001 Parliament attack. 

The NGO is said to have ties to a political party, but authorities are not revealing the party's name at this stage of the investigation. The purpose behind the emails remains uncertain, especially since many were sent on days when exams were not scheduled, leading to questions about whether there was a deeper motive than just delaying exams.

Delhi Police are now investigating whether the NGO or other organizations may have influenced the child in sending the hoax bomb emails.

The hoax emails, which started on February 12, 2024, and continued intermittently until January 8, 2025, were traced back to the child through forensic analysis of their laptop, revealing over 400 emails.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

BREAKING: India raises "matter strongly" with Russian authorities after Kerala man dies fighting with Ukraine shk

India reiterates demand for early return of Indian nationals working in Russian Army after Kerala man's death

CA makes detailed excel sheet to split outing payment among friends to avoid 'chance of error'; netizens react shk

CA makes detailed excel sheet to split outing payment among friends to avoid 'chance of error'; netizens react

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know history and significance behind the sacred rituals gcw

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know history and significance behind the sacred rituals

Tamil Nadu: Protests erupt over female students cleaning school toilets; Principal suspended anr

Tamil Nadu: Protests erupt over female students cleaning school toilets; Principal suspended

Recent Stories

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources dmn

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same gcw

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same

BREAKING Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal snt

BREAKING: Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon