Delhi cops find student behind hoax bomb emails to over 400 schools; probe also extended to party-linked NGO

Delhi Police have uncovered important details in their probe into the hoax bomb threats emailed to over 400 schools, which led to widespread panic and interrupted classes. On January 14, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Madhup Tewari revealed that a child had been identified as the sender following in-depth forensic and technical investigations.

The police mentioned that the investigation faced obstacles due to the use of VPNs, which helped disguise the emails' original source. The investigation revealed that the child sent bulk emails, with one case involving messages sent to 250 schools at once. However, the police believe there may be a larger conspiracy at play.

Investigators are looking into possible connections between the case and an NGO linked to the child's family, which has previously expressed opposition to the execution of Afzal Guru, convicted for the 2001 Parliament attack.

The NGO is said to have ties to a political party, but authorities are not revealing the party's name at this stage of the investigation. The purpose behind the emails remains uncertain, especially since many were sent on days when exams were not scheduled, leading to questions about whether there was a deeper motive than just delaying exams.

Delhi Police are now investigating whether the NGO or other organizations may have influenced the child in sending the hoax bomb emails.

The hoax emails, which started on February 12, 2024, and continued intermittently until January 8, 2025, were traced back to the child through forensic analysis of their laptop, revealing over 400 emails.

