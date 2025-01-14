India reiterates demand for early return of Indian nationals working in Russian Army after Kerala man's death

Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences to the family of Kerala man who was forced to enlist in a Russian mercenary force, and died on the warfront after being shot.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday expressed deepest condolences to the family of Kerala man who was forced to enlist in a Russian mercenary force, and died on the warfront after being shot.

Binil Babu, 32-year-old Indian man from Kerala was serving in the Russian mercenary force and died on the frontlines of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Binil Babu was a native of Kuttanellur in Kerala’s Thrissur district. Yesterday, the Indian embassy officially informed his family about his death.

"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered," MEA said in a release.

"We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person. The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today. We have also reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals," it added.

Meanwhile, another Malayali, also a resident of Thrissur, was wounded in a shell attack in Ukraine. Jain Kurien, who is from Kuranchery region, was in hospital under treatment for a while. Jain informed his family about his injury and arrival in a Moscow hospital two days ago via a WhatsApp call.

Binil and Jain, along with a few others, went to Russia through an agent in Chalakudy. These young men, who had gone to Russia to work in the canteen, found themselves caught in the war zone and forcibly fighting for Russia. They appealed for help through a video, requesting assistance to return home.

