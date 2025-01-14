Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

Israel to release around 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including those with lengthy sentences, in exchange for 33 hostages held by Hamas, as part of the first stage of the Gaza truce deal.

A potential breakthrough in the Gaza truce deal has emerged, with reports indicating that Israel will release around 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving lengthy sentences, in exchange for 33 hostages held by Hamas. This development comes as part of the first stage of the truce deal, aimed at easing tensions in the region.

According to Palestinian sources close to Hamas, the prisoner release will include individuals with substantial sentences. However, an Israeli government official framed the release differently, stating that "several hundred terrorists will be released" as part of the initial phase of the deal.

This exchange is a critical component of the broader truce agreement, which has been facilitated by international mediators. The deal aims to address the longstanding issue of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, while also securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

A comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza has long been a dream for the world. U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the Emir of Qatar, who is mediating the negotiations.

Qatar, acting as a mediator, handed over the terms of the ceasefire agreement to both Israel and Hamas. This development is a significant move in the 15-month-long Israel-Hamas conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives. Hamas has not officially confirmed the details of those being released but it is expected that 33 hostages includes women, children, elderly men above 50, soldiers, and the injured.

If peace is achieved in Gaza, it would be a major diplomatic victory for U.S. President Joe Biden. The agreement includes phased troop withdrawals, the exchange of prisoners, and the opening of more routes for humanitarian aid.

