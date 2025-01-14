Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

Israel to release around 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including those with lengthy sentences, in exchange for 33 hostages held by Hamas, as part of the first stage of the Gaza truce deal.

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

A potential breakthrough in the Gaza truce deal has emerged, with reports indicating that Israel will release around 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving lengthy sentences, in exchange for 33 hostages held by Hamas. This development comes as part of the first stage of the truce deal, aimed at easing tensions in the region.

Also Read: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to face Parliamentary summons over misinformation on General Elections 2024

According to Palestinian sources close to Hamas, the prisoner release will include individuals with substantial sentences. However, an Israeli government official framed the release differently, stating that "several hundred terrorists will be released" as part of the initial phase of the deal.

This exchange is a critical component of the broader truce agreement, which has been facilitated by international mediators. The deal aims to address the longstanding issue of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, while also securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

A comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza has long been a dream for the world. U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the Emir of Qatar, who is mediating the negotiations.

Qatar, acting as a mediator, handed over the terms of the ceasefire agreement to both Israel and Hamas. This development is a significant move in the 15-month-long Israel-Hamas conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives. Hamas has not officially confirmed the details of those being released but it is expected that 33 hostages includes women, children, elderly men above 50, soldiers, and the injured.

If peace is achieved in Gaza, it would be a major diplomatic victory for U.S. President Joe Biden. The agreement includes phased troop withdrawals, the exchange of prisoners, and the opening of more routes for humanitarian aid. 

Also Read: Did a man light fire near Melrose that eventually led to devastating LA wildfires? Video emerges (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal snt

Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to face Parliamentary summons over misinformation on General Elections 2024 vkp

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to face Parliamentary summons over misinformation on General Elections 2024

Did a man light fire near Melrose that eventually led to devastating LA wildfires? Video emerges (WATCH) shk

Did a man light fire near Melrose that eventually led to devastating LA wildfires? Video emerges (WATCH)

Rajnath Singh slams Pakistan for harbouring terrorism in PoK, calls it India's 'Crown Jewel' (WATCH) snt

Rajnath Singh reaffirms PoK as India's 'crown jewel', slams Pakistan for using it to harbour terrorism (WATCH)

Author Neil Gaiman accused of raping babysitter while his son played in same room: Report anr

Author Neil Gaiman accused of raping babysitter while his son played in same room: Report

Recent Stories

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Edison International Stock Nears Two-Year Low As Lawsuits Link Utility to L.A. Wildfires: Retail Fears The Worst

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

Stocktwits Poll: Participants Believe JPMorgan Will Have Strongest Earnings Reaction In Q4 Among Large Banks

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

XTI Aerospace To Pick Up Equity Stake In AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Maker ReadyMonitor: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth NTI

Mahira Sharma Net Worth: Know Mohammad Siraj rumored girlfriend wealth

iPhone 16 at OnePlus 13 price which is a better deal this Republic Day sale 2025 gcw

iPhone 16 at OnePlus 13 price – Which is better deal this Republic Day sale?

Recent Videos

ECL Season 2 Auction: Will Gaurav Taneja Join Bigg Boss? Watch What He Said

ECL Season 2 Auction: Will Gaurav Taneja Join Bigg Boss? Watch What He Said

Video Icon
ECL Season 2 Auction EXCLUSIVE: Lovekesh Kataria To Play It Cool or Aggressive?

ECL Season 2 Auction EXCLUSIVE: Lovekesh Kataria To Play It Cool or Aggressive?

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon