This is Kharkiv before full-scale Russian attack (PHOTOS)

... And the deadline given by the Indian External Affairs Ministry to hundreds of nationals stranded in Ukraine's second-largest city has expired.

Image: Crater made by a bomb dropped by Russian aircraft in Kharkiv. Photograph: National Police of Ukraine

The deadline given by the Indian External Affairs Ministry to hundreds of nationals stranded in Ukraine's Kharkiv city has expired. The MEA had asked its nationals in Kharkiv to leave the city by 9pm (IST) or 6pm (Ukraine time) following which the Russian armed forces were to resume shelling and bombing Ukraine's second largest city. Earlier, the advancing Russian troops had bombed several houses and government buildings of the Ukrainian administration. To recall, Indian student, Naveen SG was killed on March 1 during shelling by Russian forces.

Image: Remains of a building in Kharkiv targeted by Russian aircraft. Photograph: National Police of Ukraine

As per the reports, about 4,000 Indian students were stranded in the conflict zones, including Kharkiv, Sumy and other eastern Ukrainian cities. Of which, around 1000 have left for the safer cities towards western borders of the war-ravaged country. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the advisory to urgently leave Kharkiv was based on inputs from the Russian side. It is expected that Russia will anytime now launch a lethal assault on Kharkiv.

Image: Remains of a building in Kharkiv targeted by Russian aircraft. Photograph: National Police of Ukraine

But even before Russia could launch a full-scale offensive, the city of Kharkiv was pounded by Russian aircraft through the day. At 8:10 am (Ukraine time) on Wednesday, Russian aircraft bombed the city's central locality. The tank school, the Air Force University and the GUNP administration building in the city were targetted. One civilian and 3 policemen were killed and 15 people were injured in the incident.

Image: Remains of a building in Kharkiv targeted by Russian aircraft. Photograph: National Police of Ukraine

Three cities were listed where Indian students can travel by any available mode of transport or even on foot. The students have been advised to board the trains from Kharkiv station and proceed towards Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka.

Image: Remains of a building in Kharkiv targeted by Russian aircraft. Photograph: National Police of Ukraine

Bagchi said around 17,000 Indians have been brought out of Ukraine since the first advisory was issued. In the last 24 hours, a total of 6 aircraft have landed in India, taking the total number of flights to 15. Out of these, 8 planes took off from Bucharest, 5 from Budapest and 2 from Rzeszow have arrived in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Since the evacuation drive launched on Friday, a total of 3,352 stranded Indians have been brought back home.

Image: Remains of a building in Kharkiv targeted by Russian aircraft. Photograph: National Police of Ukraine