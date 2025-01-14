Big blow for Arsenal! Mikel Arteta 'very worried' as injured Gabriel Jesus set to be out of remaining season

Gabriel Jesus suffered a serious knee injury during the Arsenal defeat to Manchester United on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup, resulting in their exit from the tournament.

Arsenal are set to receive a big blow as their forward Gabriel Jesus is likely to be ruled out of remainder of the season due to ACL rupture. The 27-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during the Gunners’ defeat to Manchester United on penalties in the third round of the FA Cup, resulting in their exit from the tournament.

Jesus attempted to tackle Bruno Fernandes, which led to injuring his knee. The Brazilian stretched off the field as he was in bad pain and the reports suggested that he has an ACL rupture, which would be a big setback for Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus’ injury has added to Arsenal's growing list of injuries in the ongoing season.

Also read: Arsenal on the brink after FA Cup exit: Can Gunners overcome injury woes to salvage their season?

Gabriel Jesus had undergone scans for his injury and Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the Arsenal forward. Speaking at the press conference, the 42-year-old injury doesn’t good at all, adding that they will have one more specialist to confirm the severity of the injury.

“We know more now and it’s not looking good at all. But we need to review one more specialist, so probably we will have the total information this afternoon.” The Arsenal boss said.

When asked about his possibility of ACL rupture and would Gabriel miss the remainder of the season, Mikel Arteta said that he didn't want to confirm anything now until the final report of his injury while admitting that he was very worried about the Brazilian star straight after the defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd round.

“I don't want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon. I think it is the doctors job to do that, but we were very worried straight after the game and we are very worried today.” he said

Gabriel Jesus’ injury and possibility of being ruled out of the ongoing season have dented Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s hopes of dethroning Liverpool at the top of the Premier League points to win the prestigious title for the first time since 2004. The Gunners will return to Premier League action when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 15.

Following Gabriel Jesus injury scare, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal are ‘actively looking’ to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season in the January transfer window. The injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel have weakened Arsenal’s forward attacking. It remains to be seen how Arsenal will look to turn their ongoing season around, with potential signings in the transfer.

Latest Videos