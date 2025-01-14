Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which is best smartphone to buy under Rs 30,000?

Confused between Poco X7 Pro and OnePlus Nord 4? This in-depth comparison analyzes display, performance, camera, and battery to help you choose the perfect smartphone under Rs 30,000.

In India, Poco just introduced its performance-focused X-series smartphones, sparking rivalry in the under Rs 30,000 pricing range. The new Poco smartphone competes with the other two performance phones in this market, such as the Vivo T3 Ultra and the OnePlus Nord 4. However, which option is best for you? We examine the two phones' costs, features, and other attributes. Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Display The 6.73-inch AMOLED flat screen of the Poco X7 Pro 5G is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. With a maximum brightness of 3200 nits and a 1.5K resolution, the screen provides excellent visibility in bright environments. With a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz and an instantaneous 2560 Hz rate made especially for gaming, it enables an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate. The 6.74-inch AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord 4 has a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 2,150 nits. It has an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a USB 2.0 port, and an IP65 grade for water and splash protection.

Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Processor The POCO X7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU, which is constructed on a 4nm TSMC technology and has a maximum clock speed of 3.25GHz. It has UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X memory. The Nord 4 is built for high-performance jobs and is equipped with an Adreno 732 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU. It has a storage capacity of 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0 and 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Camera The 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor on the Poco X7 Pro 5G has an f/1.59 aperture and supports both electronic and optical image stabilization (OIS and EIS). The front camera is 20MP, while the ultra-wide camera is 8MP with a 120° field of view. Up to 4K video recording at 60 frames per second is supported by the gadget. The Nord 4's cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 112 degrees and a 50MP Sony LYTIA main sensor with OIS and EIS. For video calls and selfies, the front camera has a 16MP sensor. The front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can capture up to 1080p video at 30 frames per second, while the main sensor can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second.

Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Battery A 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with Solid Electrolyte Technology powers the Poco X7 Pro. It can be fully charged in around 47 minutes because to its compatibility for 90W HyperCharge. For Nord 4, A 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC quick charging are features of the gadget. It is powered by OxygenOS 14.1 and the most recent version of Android 14. OnePlus guarantees six years of security fixes and four years of Android upgrades. The Nord 4 is noteworthy for being the first phone to be rated TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A, which means that it will function smoothly for up to six years.

