    PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: This Diwali bring home Made in India products

    He emphasized the significance of buying locally sourced products when traveling across the country and encouraged this practice not only during the festive season but as an ongoing commitment.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 29) addressed the nation through his 106th edition of monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' and extended his festive greetings to the nation. He urged citizens to support local artisans and invest in 'Make In India' products, emphasizing that lighting homes on Diwali with Indian-made products would enhance the spirit of the celebrations. PM Modi's words were both a warm Diwali wish and a call for supporting local industries.

    "When you will light your homes on Diwali with products made in India, that will definitely spread the celebrations of Diwali more," PM Modi said.

    He emphasized the significance of buying locally sourced products when traveling across the country and encouraged this practice not only during the festive season but as an ongoing commitment.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi promotes 'Make in India', backs local businesses | WATCH

    PM Modi also revealed that an upcoming national platform called 'MY Bharat: Mera Yuva Bharat,' is set to launch on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This platform aims to empower Indian youths and engage them in nation-building initiatives.

    The Prime Minister underlined the active role that young citizens can play in these projects, promoting unity and progress.

    Furthermore, he celebrated the extraordinary success of Khadi sales in Delhi, reflecting a surge in demand during the ongoing Khadi Mahotsav and emphasized the importance of promoting local craftsmanship.

    He also highlighted the planned activities on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, including a program in Kevadiya, Gujarat, and the construction of Amrit Vatika in Delhi, using soil collected from different regions across the nation.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
