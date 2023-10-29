Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi promotes 'Make in India', backs local businesses | WATCH

He also highlighted the remarkable success of Khadi sales in Delhi earlier this month, and the ongoing Khadi Mahotsav, which continues to break records. On Gandhi Jayanti, Khadi sales witnessed a significant surge, as mentioned by PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 30) addressed the nation and emphasized the importance of supporting local products with the slogan "Vocal for Local." With the Diwali festival just around the corner, the Prime Minister called upon his fellow citizens to prioritize the purchase of Made in India goods.

"As always, this festival season, our focus should be 'Vocal for Local'," PM Modi said in the 106th episode of his radio program.

Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned that October 31 marks the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and there will be a program in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to commemorate this occasion. Moreover, as part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative in Delhi, the construction of Amrit Vatika will take place, using soil collected from various regions across the country.

'Mann Ki Baat' serves as a direct communication platform for the Prime Minister to engage with the people of the country. Through this initiative, the Prime Minister aims to both inform and inspire the citizens on a range of topics.

In a recent development, PM Modi expressed his delight that numerous individuals have conducted in-depth research on the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' and have shared their valuable findings with the public. He specifically mentioned a book titled 'Igniting Collective Goodness,' which outlines the transformative role of 'Mann Ki Baat' in effecting societal change, as reported by a press release from the Prime Minister's office.