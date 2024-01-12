Atal Setu: PM Modi inaugurates Rs 17,840 crore Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge (WATCH)

Connecting South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, specifically between Sewri and Nhava Sheva, the Atal Setu promises to slash the current two-hour commute to a mere 15-20 minutes. This extensive project encompasses a six-lane bridge, spanning approximately 16.5 km over the sea and an additional 5.5 km on land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 12) marked a significant infrastructural milestone by inaugurating the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), now recognized as the country's longest sea bridge. Named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, this 21.8-kilometre-long marvel comes with a hefty price tag, exceeding Rs 17,840 crore.

The primary objective of the bridge is to elevate connectivity, offering quicker access to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. Beyond this, it aspires to streamline travel from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India while bolstering connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Mumbai Police has laid down regulations for road users on the MTHL. Four-wheelers are permitted a maximum speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour, excluding motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors, which are not allowed on the sea bridge. Speed restrictions of 40 kilometers per hour apply during the ascent and descent of the bridge.

For those traversing the MTHL, a passenger car incurs a one-way toll of Rs 250. Distinct charges are applicable for return journeys, daily commuters, and frequent travelers, providing a structured fee system for diverse user categories.

